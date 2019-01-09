Conference on Commercial Composting—One of Hottest US Industries—Comes to Glendale This Month

GLENDALE, Ariz., Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 1,000 members of the commercial composting community will be gathered Jan. 28-31, 2019 for the first time for the annual conference of the US Composting Council in an era of infrastructure challenges, keen attention to food scrap diversion and the link between compost and climate change.



The Conference features a trade show of nearly 100 vendors of equipment and services related to commercial composting, one of the most rapidly growing industries in the US. Nationally known speakers include keynote Judith Schwartz, author of Cows Save the Planet, Joe Lamp'l, star of PBS's Growing a Greener World, and Jeff Lowenfels, expert on the soil-food-web and organic gardening.

"Our conference focus on the role of compost in regenerative agriculture and carbon sequestration to mitigate climate change is in response to the intense interest in these concepts," said Frank Franciosi, Executive Director of the USCC.

As a result, the demand by citizens, policymakers and elected leaders for more food scrap diversion and compost production has driven a clamor for compost production facilities. The annual USCC event serves as a place for new entrepreneurs learn best business practices; an exchange for members to discuss policy issues to solve challenges to developing composting businesses; and a location for compost manufacturers and collectors of organic materials to find the newest vendors of services and products.

The second annual Emerging Composter Challenge, a national pitch contest for the compost industry, will be held Wednesday, January 30. On Thursday, Jan. 31, an outdoor Equipment and Demonstration Day, the only show of its kind where compost windrow turners, screens, grinders and other large equipment are displayed and operated for visitors by the world's major vendors of such equipment.

For more information, see compostconference.com.

The US Composting Council, a national organization dedicated to the development, expansion and promotion of the compost manufacturing industry, was established in 1990 to encourage, support and perform compost related research. USCC promotes best management practices, establishes standards, educates professionals and the public about the benefits of composting and compost utilization, and enhances compost product quality, and trains compost manufacturers and compost markets. USCC members include compost manufacturers, marketers, equipment manufacturers, product suppliers, academic institutions, public agencies, nonprofit groups and consulting/engineering firms.

