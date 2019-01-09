The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GSKY, MGI and MDR

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Class Period: Class A common shareholders who purchased shares pursuant to the IPO on or around May 23, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019

The Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading, and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation as the Offering Documents failed to disclose: (i) that GreenSky was transitioning away from the solar power market in favor of the elective healthcare market; (ii) foreseeable negative effects on GreenSky's profits because of significant differences in transaction fees GreenSky charged to different classes of merchants; (iii) the primacy of the merchant mix as a driver of GreenSky's transaction-fee revenue; (iv) the ongoing deterioration in GreenSky's transaction-fee revenue, while touting GreenSky's growth and financial performance; (v) the negative impacts of GreenSky's changing merchant mix on EBITDA; (vi) the markedly lower transaction fees GreenSky charges to healthcare companies; and (vii) as a result of the foregoing, GreenSky's Offering Documents were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Class Period: February 11, 2014 to November 8, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 14, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, MoneyGram International, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) MoneyGram was aware for years of high levels of fraud involving its money transfer system; (2) MoneyGram failed to implement appropriate anti-fraud countermeasures, in part, because doing so would adversely impact its revenue; (3) this misconduct would draw scrutiny from the FTC, which had an agreed-upon order requiring MoneyGram to implement a comprehensive anti-fraud program; (4) this misconduct would draw scrutiny from the Department of Justice, which entered into a Deferred Prosecution Agreement concerning MoneyGram's anti-fraud and anti-money laundering programs; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about MoneyGram's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE:MDR)

Class Period: January 24, 2018 to October 30, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 15, 2019

McDermott International, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was facing strong headwinds and would fail to meet revenue and earnings estimates; (2) there were material problems with the integration of the CB&I business; (3) certain CB&I projects were reasonably likely to incur higher costs; (4) as a result, the fair value of these CB&I projects would be materially impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.