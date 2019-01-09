Difference Capital Announces Monetizations and Plans for Debt Repayment

TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Difference Capital Financial Inc. ("DCF" or the "Company") (TSX:DCF), today announced that its most successful investment holding to-date, Vena Solutions Inc., has secured a $115 million equity financing (the "Transaction") which will result in a material increase to DCF's net asset value (NAV)1.



This transaction will contribute an additional amount of approximately $8.3 million (or about $1.43 per share) to the Company's NAV. The current valuation of Vena represents an approximate 4x return on DCF's investment.

Management notes that, in addition to our publicly traded mark-to-market positions, potential changes to its other private holdings are still being finalized for the year ended December 31, 2018. The Company expects to release its 2018 audited financial statements in mid-March 2019.

"Vena is a highly successful innovator in the financial planning and analysis software sector," states Tom Liston, Chief Investment Officer of Difference Capital. "Today's announcement, a significant investment by two top-tier growth equity firms, serves as validation of the company's growth potential and strong management team. We are proud to have financed Vena with their first significant investment five years ago."

For further information on the transaction, refer to Vena's press release issued today.

Debt Repayment

In connection with the Transaction, DCF monetized a portion of its Vena common share holdings. In combination with other recent transactions, this inflow has resulted in the Company currently having a cash position of approximately $13.4 million, up from $0.2 million at the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The Company plans to use a portion of these funds to retire early, by almost 1 ½ years, its outstanding $6.7 million of private debt and thus become debt free.

1 Net asset value ("NAV") is a non-IFRS financial measure and is calculated by subtracting the aggregate fair value of the liabilities of the Company from the aggregate fair value of its assets. Net asset value per share is calculated by dividing NAV by the number of common shares outstanding as at the measurement date. The term net asset value per share does not have any standardized meaning according to IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.