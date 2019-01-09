EarthRenew Inc. Receives Final Approval for Listing on the CSE and Other Corporate Updates

TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthRenew Inc. (formely known as Valencia Ventures Inc.) ("EarthRenew" or the "Company") (TSXV:VVI) is pleased to announce that the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") has issued a final bulletin announcing the listing of the Company's common shares on the CSE, with trading commencing on January 10, 2019 under the symbol "ERTH". Consequently, the Company's common shares have now been de-listed from the TSX Venture Exchange. Please refer to the link below to access the CSE's final bulletin:



https://thecse.com/en/about/publications/bulletins/2019-0107-new-listing-earthrenew-inc-erth

Officers and Directors of EarthRenew

As per the management information circular dated as of July 16, 2018 and pursuant to the closing of the reverse take-over transaction, the following individuals have been elected as directors and appointed as officers of the Company:

Keith Driver – President, CEO and Director. Mr. Driver has served in leadership positions in several environmental technology companies over the past 15 years. His experience includes senior marketing, technical and management roles, focused on emerging products or technologies. Many of these opportunities have focused on processing organic feedstocks and marketing the end-products, such as compost and biochar. Keith holds two degrees in engineering and a MBA, and serves as a sessional instructor at the University of Calgary.

Ryan Ptolemy – Chief Financial Officer. Ryan Ptolemy is a CPA, CGA and CFA charter holder who also attained a BA from Western University. Ryan serves as CFO to many public and private companies in the resource sector, particularly development-stage companies. Ryan formerly served as CFO for an independent investment dealer in Toronto where he was responsible for financial reporting, budgeting and the company's internal controls.

Damian Lopez – Corporate Secretary. Mr. Lopez was previously the chief executive officer of Valencia Ventures Inc., a predecessor of the Company. Mr. Lopez is a corporate lawyer with extensive mergers and acquisition and corporate finance experience. Mr. Lopez is currently a legal consultant to various Toronto Stock Exchange and TSXV listed companies in various sectors including mining, financial services, agriculture and technology. Mr. Lopez also acts as the Corporate Secretary of various Toronto Stock Exchange and TSXV listed companies. Mr. Lopez began his legal career as a corporate law associate at Stikeman Elliott LLP. Mr. Lopez holds a B.Comm from Rotman Commerce, University of Toronto and a J.D. from Osgoode Hall Law School.

Catherine Stretch – Director. Catherine Stretch has over 20 years of experience in Canadian capital markets, with a particular emphasis on the natural resource and agriculture sectors. Ms. Stretch is currently the Chief Commercial Officer of Aguia Resources Limited, an ASX and Exchange dual listed company developing phosphate assets in Brazil and a consultant to Brazil Potash Corp., a company developing a major potash deposit in Brazil and Irati Energy Corp., a company developing oil shale in Brazil. Ms. Stretch is engaged in a variety of activities for these companies including capital raising and structuring, marketing and investor relations, regulatory compliance and disclosure, new market development and strategic initiatives. Previously, Ms. Stretch was a partner and the Chief Operating Officer of a Canadian investment firm that had $1 billion in assets under management and focused on managing Investment Funds. Ms. Stretch currently sits on the Board of Emerita Resources Corp., an Exchange listed company developing various mineral assets in Spain; AnalytixInsight, an Exchange listed company developing data analytics software with a particular focus on global financial markets; and, UEX Corporation, a TSX listed company engaged in the exploration and development of uranium and cobalt.

David Argyle – Director. Mr. Argyle has more than 30 years of experience in identifying, developing, financing and managing fertilizer, mining and energy projects in South America, Asia, Africa and Australia. Mr. Argyle earned an MBA from the University of Michigan and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Western Australia.

Mr. Driver, Ms. Stretch and Mr. Argyle replaces Damian Lopez, Tito Gandhi and Bernard Wilson, who have each tendered their resignation. The Company would like to thank Mr. Lopez, Mr. Gandhi and Mr. Wilson for their continued support.

About EarthRenew

EarthRenew is a low-cost sustainable power-generation company with a patented production process that converts livestock waste to nutrient-rich, slow-release pelleted organic fertilizer. EarthRenew converts natural gas to electricity from an industrial-sized gas turbine which it intends to capitalize on through various revenue drivers. These include selling surplus electricity to the electrical grid and to cryptocurrency miners which can co-locate on site and to dry manure feedstock to produce high value organic fertilizer. The Company has a commercial scale operation in Strathmore, Alberta.

