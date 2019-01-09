Vishay Intertechnology to Highlight Industry-Leading Automotive Product Line at Automotive World Japan Show 2019

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) today announced its product lineup for the Automotive World Japan Show 2019, which takes place Jan. 16-18 at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo. Exhibiting in Booth E47-40, East Hall 5, with a "Think Automotive, Think Vishay" theme, Vishay will highlight a wide range of products from its automotive product line, including capacitors, resistors, inductors, diodes, MOSFETs, and optoelectronics designed to meet and exceed AEC qualifications.



"In Tokyo, we will be showcasing a broad range of Automotive Grade and AEC-qualified devices for a variety of e-mobility applications, with our knowledgeable technical staff on hand to conduct demonstrations and walk engineers through the benefits of our products," said Johnson Koo, senior vice president of sales, Vishay Asia. "With innovative solutions such as our XCLAMPR transient voltage suppressors and latest MOSFETs, we're confident visitors to our booth will walk away excited about the advanced capabilities they've seen."

Exhibition highlights:

Key Components for 48 V / 12 V Board Net Systems and 2 kW High Voltage DC/DC Converters — Vishay will provide live demonstrations of a 48 V and 12 V Board Net system and a 2 kW HV DC/DC converter (400 V / 12 V) for electric and hybrid electric vehicles.

Vishay will provide live demonstrations of a 48 V and 12 V Board Net system and a 2 kW HV DC/DC converter (400 V / 12 V) for electric and hybrid electric vehicles.

High Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Performance in DC/DC Converter Circuits — See the differences in EMI performance between three kinds of inductors in DC/DC converter circuits: standard ferrite devices; Vishay's IHLP ® low profile, high current inductors; and IHLE series devices with integrated e-field shields.

Load Dump Protection — A live demonstration will showcase the new 27 V XCLAMPR™ transient voltage suppressors (TVS) in 48 V / 12 V powertrains for load dump protection.

Pulse and RTC Performance of Power Metal Strip ® Resistors — Vishay will be conducting demonstrations highlighting the pulse performance of its WSHP2828 compared to thick film devices, and the RTC benefits of the WSBS8518…35 battery shunt resistor. Power Metal Strip resistors with low resistance and high power will also be on display in a range of case sizes.

Power MOSFETs and Analog Switches — Highlights will include Vishay's latest generation MOSFET devices in the PowerPAK â 8x8L, SO-8L, and 1212 packages, as well as automotive approved analog switches for CAN bus applications.

Capacitors for On-Board Chargers in EV and PHEV — On view will be DC-Link film capacitors with low ESR and high peak current capabilities, and AC line rated ceramic disc devices for Class X1 (440 VAC) and Y2 (300 VAC) applications.

EMI Suppression Film Capacitors — For standard across-the-line applications (50 Hz / 60 Hz), Vishay will highlight devices qualified to both AEC-Q200 (rev. D) and IEC 60384-14: 2013 / AMD1: 2016 grade IIB.

Rectifiers in eSMP ® Series Packages — Vishay will highlight high current density surface-mount Schottky barrier rectifiers and dual high voltage TMBS ® rectifiers in low profile TO-277A and TO-263AC packages.

Rectifiers for On- and Off-Board EV / PHEV Battery Chargers — Featured devices will offer forward current to 65 A and very low forward voltage drop.

Phototransistor Optocoupler for 48 V Board Nets — On display will be an Automotive Grade device in the compact SOP-4 mini-flat package that saves 30 % PCB space compared to the DIP-4.

Sensors for Presence Detection, Display Dimming, and Turn and Push Encoding — Vishay will showcase a fully integrated proximity and ambient light sensor with four different slave address options and a triple-channel transmissive optical sensor with a tall dome design.

Resistors for Inverters, Converters, and On-Board Chargers in EV, HEV, and PHEV — Highlights will include thick film power resistors with industry-high power dissipation of 100 W at a +25 °C case temperature heatsink mounted.

Now in its 11th year, Automotive World is Asia's largest exhibition for automotive technologies. Further information about the Automotive World Show 2019 is available in English at https://www.automotiveworld.jp/en-gb.html, in Japanese at https://www.automotiveworld.jp/ja-jp.html, and in Chinese at https://www.automotiveworld.jp/zh-cn.html.





Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay's product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com .

IHLP, XCLAMPR, Power Metal Strip, eSMP, and TMBS are registered trademarks of Vishay Intertechnology. PowerPAK is a registered trademark of Siliconix incorporated.



