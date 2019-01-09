Rooshine, Inc. (RSAU) In Talks With Five Additional U.S. Distributors and Sets a Shipping Date For First Container Towards Their 5 Million Dollar Contract

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rooshine, Inc. (OTC:RSAU) announces that it has entered into negotiations with five additional national beverage distributors located in the USA. Furthermore, the company is preparing the first partial container for overseas shipment to the USA worth $240,000 in revenues towards their first 5 Million Dollar annual contract.

Larry R. Curran, CEO of Rooshine, Inc., stated, "Each new distributor potentially represents a Multi-Million Dollar distribution contract. I feel confident that we can come to highly beneficial terms for all parties concerned. Also, our first U.S. order is slotted for shipment in February. All our hard work is paying off and the company's future looks bright. Rooshine's plans for distribution in the European and Asian markets continue to take shape. We look forward to providing updates as we make progress."



About Rooshine, Inc. - The Company was formed under the laws of the State of Nevada in April 1998. The Company's business is currently focused on the importation, distribution and sale of high-end alcoholic spirits. The Company has a Brand Licensing Agreement with The International Spirit Vault Ltd (ISV) (f/k/a Cloudburst Distribution Pty Ltd.), to be the exclusive distributor of ISV's Rooshine brand of spirits in North America. Rooshine's proprietary process allow spirits to taste like a smooth 20-year aged spirit after aging only a week. Rooshine's smoking process allows the permanent infusion of smoky flavors that last the entire bottle.