FHLBank Atlanta Announces New Advisory Council Members

ATLANTA, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) announced today that it has appointed three new members to its Affordable Housing Advisory Council.



New Members:

Angela Childers is the Executive Director of the Beaufort Housing Authority in Beaufort, S.C. Ms. Childers began her career with the Housing Authority in 1998 and obtained her current position as Executive Director in 2012. Throughout her career she has served on numerous local, state, and regional boards and professional associations including as President of the Carolinas Council of Housing Redevelopment & Codes Officials and as the South Carolina State Representative for the South Eastern Regional Conference of the National Association of Housing & Redevelopment Officials (SERC-NAHRO). She is currently the Chairman of the Lowcountry Affordable Housing Coalition. Ms. Childers is a strong advocate for affordable housing, children, and families, believing that every community is responsible for its elderly, disabled, and children.

Viola ‘Vi' Lyles is the Mayor of the City of Charlotte, N.C. Prior to becoming Mayor in 2015, Ms. Lyles worked for the City of Charlotte for almost 30 years, starting off as an analyst in the City's budget department before becoming budget director. She was Assistant City Manager for the City from 1996 to 2004. During her time with the City, Ms. Lyles guided the development of the City's affordable housing plan and Mecklenburg County's Minority and Women's Business Enterprise Program. As the Startup Director for the Charlotte Mecklenburg Coalition for Housing, Ms. Lyles worked with a newly formed citizen's advisory group to revitalize the local government plan to end and prevent homelessness. While on the Charlotte City Council, Ms. Lyles led the adoption of the Pre-Apprenticeship Program, which invested $1 million in job training.

Sally Mackin is the Executive Director of Woodlawn Foundation, the lead organization of Woodlawn United, a network member of Purpose Built Communities. Ms. Mackin has directed the Woodlawn Foundation since its inception in 2010 where she has been involved in the planning, development, and ongoing support of affordable and market rate housing and commercial development of Woodlawn in Birmingham, Ala. Ms. Mackin's professional experience also includes work in financial services as a licensed broker. She has participated in extensive fundraising efforts for several Birmingham charities and served on a number of nonprofit boards. Ms. Mackin is a certified Economic Development Finance Professional through the National Development Council, and has completed the Senior Leaders Program for Nonprofit Professionals at Columbia University Business School.

About the Affordable Housing Advisory Council

FHLBank Atlanta's Affordable Housing Advisory Council comprises 15 representatives from a diverse group of community and nonprofit organizations actively involved in providing or promoting low- and moderate-income housing and community lending within FHLBank Atlanta's district. The Advisory Council provides advice to FHLBank Atlanta's board of directors regarding ways in which the Bank can enhance the effectiveness of its housing finance and community lending mission.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta

FHLBank Atlanta offers competitively-priced financing, community development grants, and other banking services to help member financial institutions make affordable home mortgages and provide economic development credit to neighborhoods and communities. The Bank's members – its shareholders and customers – are commercial banks, credit unions, savings institutions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. FHLBank Atlanta is one of 11 district banks in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Since 1990, the FHLBanks have awarded approximately $5.8 billion in AHP funds, assisting more than 865,000 households.

