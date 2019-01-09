Avid Announces Roster of Top Audio Pros to Appear on NAMM 2019 Main Stage

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid ® (NASDAQ:AVID), the leading technology provider that powers the media and entertainment industry, today announced that it will host an extraordinary line-up of audio professionals at its 2019 NAMM booth (#15502), January 24-28, 2019. The all-star roster will appear on Avid's Main Stage – the premier location for music, audio post production and live sound – where they'll exchange ideas and give inspiration to aspiring music creators attending the show and for the creative community globally via live streaming on the free Avid Link app available now.



Avid's Main Stage events are a perennial favorite of NAMM attendees and, now with Avid Link, those who are unable to attend can watch as it happens via live streaming. Available for Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android, the Avid Link app allows anyone to find, connect, and collaborate with a diverse community of audio and video creators, including producers, mixers, composers, editors, videographers, and graphic designers. Avid Link makes it easier for users to promote their work and skills to a vast network of media professionals, manage and keep their software up-to-date, and acquire tools and skills that expand their creative repertoire.

"At NAMM 2019, Avid is connecting the creative community with collaborative workflows for teams and individuals and the new Avid Link app, which brings together the industry's most diverse and inspired group," said Rob D'Amico, Director, Audio Solutions Marketing at Avid. "A fantastic line up of industry greats will be headlining on Avid's main stage, and by streaming live on Avid Link, we're giving everyone a front-row seat to inspiring sessions and exciting interactions."

Watch Avid's Main Stage Presentations from Anywhere

The Avid Main Stage will be the place to hear from some of the biggest names in the music and audio post production industry. These iconic producers, editors and mixers are best known for their works with artists such as Foo Fighters, Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, David Bowie, The Chainsmokers and Coldplay, and on films such as Venom and Deadpool, and touring bands like Red Hot Chili Peppers and Weezer. These pros will share their experiences and expertise to inspire other music professionals and aspiring talent to create their best sound in workflows for audio post, music creation, notation and live sound.

"Mix with the Masters" - music production sessions with world-renowned artists like Mixing Engineer and multiple GRAMMY ® Award winner Tony Maserati (Alicia Keys, Beyoncé, David Bowie, Lady Gaga), and GRAMMY-nominated Recording and Mixing Engineer Leslie Brathwaite (Cardi B, Pharrell Williams, Jay-Z, Little Wayne).



- music production sessions with world-renowned artists like Mixing Engineer and multiple GRAMMY Award winner Tony Maserati (Alicia Keys, Beyoncé, David Bowie, Lady Gaga), and GRAMMY-nominated Recording and Mixing Engineer Leslie Brathwaite (Cardi B, Pharrell Williams, Jay-Z, Little Wayne). Post Production - thought-provoking discussions from industry greats such as award-winning Supervising Sound Editor and Re-recording Mixer Will Files (Deadpool, Star Wars: The Force Awakens) talking about his work on Marvel Studio's box-office smash Venom.



- thought-provoking discussions from industry greats such as award-winning Supervising Sound Editor and Re-recording Mixer Will Files (Deadpool, Star Wars: The Force Awakens) talking about his work on Marvel Studio's box-office smash Venom. Live Sound - featuring professionals who have worked with music greats like Front-of-House (FOH) veteran Greg Price (Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, Kiss) and FOH Engineer and Avid Live Sound Senior Market Specialist, Robert Scovill (Tom Petty, Matchbox 20, Rush).



- featuring professionals who have worked with music greats like Front-of-House (FOH) veteran Greg Price (Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, Kiss) and FOH Engineer and Avid Live Sound Senior Market Specialist, Robert Scovill (Tom Petty, Matchbox 20, Rush). Music Notation & Composition – Learn how to use Avid Sibelius ® to compose and notate scores with renowned music creators like composer and pianist Greg Spero (Halsey, Makaya McCraven, Arturo Sandoval, Corey Wilkes, Robert Irving III).

Presenting Pensado's Place

Avid is proud to once again present Pensado's Place during the NAMM Show which will also be streamed live through the Avid Link app. Hosted by dynamic duo Dave Pensado and Herb Trawick, Pensado's Place provides in-depth interviews with some of the best mixers, engineers and producers in the business.

For more details and up-to-date information on Avid's Main Stage sessions at the show, visit the Avid website and social channels .

About Avid

Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid's preeminent customer community uses Avid's comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid's industry-leading solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid NEXIS®, MediaCentral®, iNEWS®, AirSpeed®, Sibelius®, Avid VENUE™, FastServe®, Maestro™, and PlayMaker™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com , connect with Avid on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube , LinkedIn , or subscribe to Avid Blogs .

© 2019 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Avid NEXIS, FastServe, AirSpeed, iNews, Maestro, MediaCentral, Media Composer, PlayMaker, Pro Tools, Avid VENUE, and Sibelius are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice. Grammy is a trademark of The National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences, Inc.

PR Contact:

Avid

Amy Paladino

amy.paladino@avid.com