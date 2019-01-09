Scott Weeren Named BrandMuscle Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandMuscle , the leader in integrated local marketing and innovator of the BrandMuscle Integrated Local Marketing Platform, recently announced the promotion of Scott Weeren to Chief Executive Officer.



Scott Weeren was recently named BrandMuscle Chief Executive Officer. Weeren will oversee company growth initiatives and lead overall operations.





A highly-experienced technology veteran, Weeren joined BrandMuscle in 2017 as Chief Operating Officer. Under his leadership, BrandMuscle maximized revenue both internally and for its extensive list of global and national clients.

"No other company is positioned as well as BrandMuscle to deliver the widest variety of integrated, brand-compliant local marketing solutions," said Weeren. "I am thrilled to lead this passionate team that continually innovates to make marketers and their local partners' lives easier."

BrandMuscle is pursuing a strategy of growth through the development of a robust, integrated digital-plus-physical marketing platform that helps brands increase their value and scale their message across local marketing channels by empowering their local business partners.

As CEO, Weeren will be responsible for growing the company by building on the solid foundation and momentum recently achieved. He will use his vast experience increasing revenue and establishing new ventures to position BrandMuscle for new success.

"We have tremendous confidence in Scott's ability to lead BrandMuscle," said David Steinglass, Partner at Northlane Capital Partners, LLC. "However, he won't have to do this alone because the BrandMuscle senior leadership team has never been stronger. Together, they will drive the company forward. It's an exciting start to the new year."

Formerly serving as the COO of Fishbowl, the leading customer engagement platform utilized by almost 70,000 restaurants, Weeren successfully created customer-centric organizations by applying information and analysis to provide real value to clients, while optimizing the quality of operational processes and client service.

Weeren holds a bachelor of science degree in accounting from George Mason University.

About BrandMuscle

BrandMuscle is the leader in integrated local marketing. A pioneer in distributed/local marketing, BrandMuscle serves more than 300 of the world's top brands with a team of nearly 1,000 can-do professionals in five offices globally and embedded within 75 client locations. The BrandMuscle Integrated Local Marketing Platform enables brands and their local marketing partners to simply deliver the greatest marketing impact to each individual customer. BrandMuscle simplifies the process of digital and physical marketing executions, enabling brands to acquire and retain the best customers, build loyalty, enhance lifetime customer value, and achieve significant, measurable ROI. To learn more, call (866) 464-4342, visit BrandMuscle.com or follow on Twitter , Facebook or LinkedIn .

Contact: Christina Morello

Christina.morello@brandmuscle.com

330-354-0899

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa0b7d11-681d-4b80-9dd9-92ed259dab63