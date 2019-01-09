FuelCell Energy to Receive $3.76 Million Award From the California South Coast Air Quality Management District

DANBURY, Conn., Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL), a global leader in delivering clean, innovative and affordable fuel cell solutions for the supply, recovery and storage of energy, today announced the award of $3,767,380 in funding from the South Coast Air Quality Management District ("SCAQMD") to enable the development of a renewable fuel cell project. This specific project is aimed at producing renewable hydrogen and power from onsite biogas while avoiding NOx and VOC. The SCAQMD is the air pollution control agency for all of Orange County and the urban portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. This area of 10,743 square miles is home to over 16.8 million people–about half the population of the whole state of California. It is the second most populated urban area in the United States and one of the smoggiest.



Chip Bottone, President and Chief Executive Officer of FuelCell Energy, Inc., commented, "This award supports our strategy to provide innovative fuel cell solutions for renewable, pollutant free power and hydrogen supporting customer sustainability goals and promoting public health for neighboring communities. We continue to see and pursue a tremendous amount of opportunities for our clean solution for providing locally produced hydrogen as well as power, especially in the southern California marketplace."

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) delivers efficient, affordable and clean solutions for the supply, recovery and storage of energy. We design, manufacture, undertake project development of, install, operate and maintain megawatt-scale fuel cell systems, serving utilities and industrial and large municipal power users with solutions that include both utility-scale and on-site power generation, carbon capture, local hydrogen production for transportation and industry, and long duration energy storage. With SureSource™ installations on three continents and millions of megawatt hours of ultra-clean power produced, FuelCell Energy is a global leader in designing, manufacturing, installing, operating and maintaining environmentally responsible fuel cell power solutions. Visit us online at www.fuelcellenergy.com and follow us on Twitter @FuelCell_Energy .

SureSource, SureSource 1500, SureSource 3000, SureSource 4000, SureSource Recovery, SureSource Capture, SureSource Hydrogen, SureSource Storage, SureSource Service, SureSource Capital, FuelCell Energy, and FuelCell Energy logo are all trademarks of FuelCell Energy, Inc.

Contact:

FuelCell Energy

203.205.2491

ir@fce.com

Source: FuelCell Energy