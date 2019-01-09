Onex Appoints Jonathan Mueller to Managing Director

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated



TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation ("Onex") (TSX:ONEX) today announced the promotion of Jonathan Mueller to Managing Director. Mr. Mueller joined Onex in 2011 and has worked on several Onex investments, including Advanced Integration Technology, KraussMaffei Group and BBAM. Mr. Mueller is responsible for Onex Partners' efforts in the automation, aerospace and transportation-focused industries in Europe and also supports its origination efforts in the German-speaking region more broadly. Prior to joining Onex, he worked at The Boston Consulting Group in Zurich, Switzerland. Mr. Mueller holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a B.A. in Business Administration from the University of St. Gallen, Switzerland.



