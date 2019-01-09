Sharing Services, Inc. Names Multilingual Direct-Selling Marketing Leader Clare Holbrook as Chief Marketing Officer of Elepreneur, LLC.

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Sharing Services, Inc. (OTCQB: SHRV ) ("the Company") today announces the appointment of Clare Holbrook as the chief marketing officer of its wholly owned subsidiary, Elepreneur, LLC.



Holbrook brings more than 25 years of experience in the direct-selling industry to her new role as chief marketing officer of Elepreneur, LLC, having worked and lived throughout the United States, United Kingdom and the European Union. She brings a wealth of knowledge in creating custom marketing, messaging and branding strategies that target country-specific consumer audiences for a diverse range of products and services in a variety of industries. In her new role, she will be responsible for helping to create, determine and direct the marketing strategy for Elepreneur.

With a keen interest in languages as a young adult, this international polyglot is able to communicate effectively in five languages and has always had a desire to combine her language skills with her business interests. Prior to her 25 years of working in the direct-selling industry, Holbrook began her international career working in public relations for Lufthansa German Airlines in Stuttgart, Germany. Subsequently, she worked as a mystery shopper for Pearle Vision in the Netherlands, helping corporate better understand their customer service levels in their 90 retail stores. Since then, she has worked corporately for several direct-selling companies, with responsibilities in over 20 countries on four continents. Holbrook is a creative, multilingual marketing leader who leverages hands-on experience in diverse global markets to help create integrated marketing and sales strategies globally.

Building on her past achievements and expertise, Holbrook will add considerable value to the company's global growth strategy in the network marketing industry.

"Since its launch in December 2017, Elepreneur has quickly established itself in the direct-selling industry and continues to elevate the home-based entrepreneur experience. We continue to grow at a rapid pace, and we are pleased to have Mrs. Holbrook's experience in marketing and branding the company's future growth," states Sharing Services CEO John "JT" Thatch.

About Elepreneur LLC.

Founded in 2017, Elepreneur, LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sharing Services, Inc. (OTCQB:SHRV), is a network marketing company that is elevating entrepreneurship opportunities for home-based independent sales representatives. The company exclusively markets several brands under a unified compensation plan, including: Elevacity Global, Medical Smart Card, LEH Insurance Company, Hooray Health, Total Travel Media, Four Oceans Explorer, Imagine University and LD Legacy. Elepreneur, LLC. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For general information on our products and services, please visit www.Elepreneurs.com .

About Sharing Services, Inc.

Sharing Services, Inc. is a diversified holding company specializing in the direct selling industry. SHRV owns, operates, or controls an interest in a variety of companies that either sell products to the consumer directly through independent representatives or offers services that range from health and wellness, energy, technology, insurance services, training, media and travel benefits. Visit http://www.Shrvinc.com , call 469-304-9400, or email Info@Shrvinc.com , to learn more.

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 31E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's operating margin and rolling average annual growth in tangible book value per share, constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

