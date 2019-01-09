OncBioMune Announces Former Puma Biotechnology Executive and Genentech Veteran Brian Barnett, M.D., as Chief Executive Officer

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB:OBMP) ("OncBioMune" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of a proprietary therapeutic cancer vaccine immunotherapy and targeted cancer therapies, today announces that its Board of Directors has appointed Brian Barnett, M.D., as Chief Executive Officer.



Prior to joining the Company, Dr. Barnett served at Puma Biotechnology, Inc. since August 2016 ("Puma") most recently as a Vice President and Head of Medical Affairs. Prior to his time with Puma, Dr. Barnett was with Genentech, Inc., a subsidiary of Roche, from October 2012 to August 2016 and served as Medical Director, Kadcyla (T-DM1), Global Product Development Oncology and U.S. Medical Affairs. Prior to his appointment as CEO, Dr. Barnett was a member of the Company's Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Barnett received his B.S. from Millsaps College, M.D. from the University of Mississippi Medical Center, and completed his Medical Oncology Fellowship at Tulane University in New Orleans.

Dr. Barnett succeeds Dr. Jonathan Head as Chief Executive Officer at OncBioMune. Dr. Head will continue to serve the Company as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and now as its Chief Scientific Officer.

"It has long been our strategy to advance ProscaVax into mid-stage clinical trials for prostate cancer and find my successor from big pharma to lead our continued growth and pipeline development," commented Dr. Head. "Dr. Barnett was a natural choice given his experience at Puma and Genentech and understanding of our pipeline through his time as an advisor to the Company. I am confident that the Company is going to benefit from Dr. Barnett's passion for drug development, business savvy and industry connections and I am thrilled to introduce him as our new CEO."

"I am excited and honored to take this opportunity to lead OncBioMune and spearhead development of our pipeline of exceptional drug candidates," said Dr. Barnett. "As an oncologist and as I've gotten to know the company more intimately, I see the opportunities that are presented with ProscaVax, the platform vaccine technology and our patented targeted transferrin transport technology. As we move forward with the Phase 2 trials of ProscaVax, I intend to focus on and expedite development of the transferrin technology simultaneously. This is an underappreciated part of our pipeline that I believe can possibly help cancer patients by addressing an unmet need and will resonate potentially as a tumor-agnostic, biomarker-directed and targeted approach to cancer therapy."

As previously announced, OncBioMune intended to host a shareholder call in December. With change in leadership, the company is rescheduling the call for later this quarter to give Dr. Barnett some time to get acclimated to his new position.

About OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products, based on their proprietary therapeutic cancer vaccine technology designed to stimulate the immune system to attack tumor cells without damaging healthy tissue. Our lead pipeline product, ProscaVax™, has successfully completed enrollment and vaccination of the prostate cancer patients and is collecting long-term follow-up results for the 1a portion of their Phase 1a/1b clinical trial. Due to the impressive results and proven safety profile of ProscaVax™, OncBioMune is forgoing the 1b portion of the trial to advance ProscaVax™ into Phase 2 clinical trials A Phase 2 clinical trial is scheduled to commence at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center a Harvard University teaching hospital evaluating ProscaVax as a front-line therapy in prostate cancer patients in the "active surveillance" category, representing the first mid-stage trial of an immunotherapeutic vaccine in this patient population. OncBioMune also has a portfolio of targeted therapies, some of which are biosimilars and generics to blockbuster drugs. OncBioMune is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals' actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "hopes," "estimates," "looks," "expects," "plans," "intends," "goal," "potential," "may," "suggest," and similar expressions. Among other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements are OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals' need for, and the availability of, substantial capital in the future to fund its operations and research and development; the fact that OncBioMune Pharmaceutical's vaccines and therapeutics may not successfully complete pre-clinical or clinical testing, or be granted regulatory approval to be sold and marketed in the United States or elsewhere. A more complete description of these risk factors is included in OncBioMune Pharmaceutical's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Contact:

OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Brian Barnett, MD

Chief Executive Officer

BBarnett@oncbiomune.com