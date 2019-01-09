eGain to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York on January 16, 2019

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN), the leading provider of cloud-based customer engagement solutions, today announced it will present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference taking place January 15-16, 2019 in New York City.



eGain CEO Ashu Roy is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time, with one-on-one meetings with institutional investors held throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website at http://www.egain.com/company/investors.

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with eGain management, please contact either your Needham representative, or the MKR Group, eGain's investor relations firm, at egan@mkr-group.com.

