Teekay Offshore Partners Declares Distributions on Series A, B and E Preferred Units

Units Distribution Period Amount (Per Unit) Record Date Payment Date Series A Preferred Units November 15, 2018 to February 14, 2019 $0.4531 February 8, 2019 February 15, 2019 Series B Preferred Units November 15, 2018 to February 14, 2019 $0.5313 February 8, 2019 February 15, 2019 Series E Preferred Units November 15, 2018 to February 14, 2019 $0.5547 February 8, 2019 February 15, 2019

About Teekay Offshore

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is a leading international midstream services provider to the offshore oil production industry, primarily focused on the ownership and operation of critical infrastructure assets in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada. Teekay Offshore is structured as a publicly-traded master limited partnership with consolidated assets of approximately $5.4 billion, comprised of 63 offshore assets, including floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units, shuttle tankers (including six newbuildings), floating storage and offtake (FSO) units, long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, a unit for maintenance and safety (UMS) and conventional tankers. The majority of Teekay Offshore's fleet is employed on medium-term, stable contracts. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)(TSX:BBU), together with its institutional partners (collectively Brookfield), and Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) own 51 percent and 49 percent, respectively, of Teekay Offshore's general partner.

Teekay Offshore's common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "TOO", "TOO PR A", "TOO PR B" and "TOO PR E", respectively.

