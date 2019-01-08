Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Teekay Offshore Partners Declares Distributions on Series A, B and E Preferred Units

Globe Newswire  
January 08, 2019 5:26pm   Comments
Share:

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Offshore GP LLC, the general partner of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (Teekay Offshore or the Partnership) (NYSE:TOO), has declared the following distributions:

Units Distribution Period Amount (Per Unit) Record Date Payment Date
Series A Preferred Units November 15, 2018 to February 14, 2019 $0.4531 February 8, 2019 February 15, 2019
Series B Preferred Units November 15, 2018 to February 14, 2019 $0.5313 February 8, 2019 February 15, 2019
Series E Preferred Units November 15, 2018 to February 14, 2019 $0.5547 February 8, 2019 February 15, 2019
         

About Teekay Offshore

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is a leading international midstream services provider to the offshore oil production industry, primarily focused on the ownership and operation of critical infrastructure assets in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada. Teekay Offshore is structured as a publicly-traded master limited partnership with consolidated assets of approximately $5.4 billion, comprised of 63 offshore assets, including floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units, shuttle tankers (including six newbuildings), floating storage and offtake (FSO) units, long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, a unit for maintenance and safety (UMS) and conventional tankers. The majority of Teekay Offshore's fleet is employed on medium-term, stable contracts. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)(TSX:BBU), together with its institutional partners (collectively Brookfield), and Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) own 51 percent and 49 percent, respectively, of Teekay Offshore's general partner.

Teekay Offshore's common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "TOO", "TOO PR A", "TOO PR B" and "TOO PR E", respectively.

For Investor Relations
enquiries contact:

Ryan Hamilton
Tel:  +1 (604) 609-2963
Website: www.teekay.com

Teekay logo.jpg

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga