Teekay LNG Partners Declares Common Unit Distribution and Reiterates 2019 Distribution Guidance

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay GP LLC, the general partner of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) (NYSE:TGP), has declared a cash distribution of $0.14 per common unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 which will be a 2019 reportable event for United States tax purposes, and will be subject to Form 1099 reporting, instead of a Schedule K-1. The cash distribution is payable on February 8, 2019 to all common unitholders of record on February 1, 2019.



As previously-announced, the Partnership expects to increase its quarterly common unit distribution by 36 percent to $0.19 per unit, commencing with the first quarter of 2019 distribution to be paid in May 2019. All future common unit distributions are expected to be reported on Form 1099 for United States tax purposes.

About Teekay LNG

Teekay LNG Partners is one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, primarily providing LNG and LPG marine transportation services largely under long-term, fee-based charter contracts through its interests in 49 LNG carriers (including six newbuildings), 22 mid-size LPG carriers, seven multigas carriers and two conventional tankers. The Partnership's interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, the Partnership owns a 30 percent interest in a regasification facility, which is currently under construction. Teekay LNG Partners was formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG marine transportation sectors.

Teekay LNG Partners' common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "TGP", "TGP PR A" and "TGP PR B", respectively.

For Investor Relations

enquiries contact:

Ryan Hamilton

Tel: +1 (604) 609-2963

Website: www.teekay.com

Forward Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) which reflect management's current views with respect to certain future events and performance, including statements, among other things, regarding: Teekay LNG's guidance on 2019 cash distributions, including reporting on Form 1099 for United States tax purposes. The following factors are among those that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and that should be considered in evaluating any such statement: potential shipyard and project construction delays, newbuilding specification changes or cost overruns; changes in production of LNG or LPG, either generally or in particular regions; changes in trading patterns or timing of start-up of new LNG liquefaction and regasification projects significantly affecting overall vessel tonnage requirements; greater or less than anticipated levels of vessel newbuilding orders and deliveries and greater or less than anticipated rates of vessel scrapping; changes in applicable industry laws and regulations and the timing of implementation of new laws and regulations; the potential for early termination of long-term contracts of existing vessels in the Partnership's fleet; higher than expected costs and expenses; the inability to secure new charters at higher rates; actual levels of quarterly distributions approved by the general partner's Board of Directors; the inability of charterers to make future charter payments; the inability of the Partnership to renew or replace long-term contracts on existing vessels; the Partnership's or the Partnership's joint ventures' ability to secure or draw on financings for its vessels; and other factors discussed in Teekay LNG Partners' filings from time to time with the SEC, including its Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017. The Partnership expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Partnership's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.