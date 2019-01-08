Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Q4 and Year End 2018 Earnings Call

MCKINNEY, Texas, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX), the holding company for Independent Bank, will hold a conference call to discuss 2018 fourth quarter and year end results on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 8:30 am EST. The related press release will be issued Monday, January 28, 2019 at 5:00 pm EST.



Conference Call Details

The call can be accessed by the webcast link, https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/3w4nqwqi , or by calling 1-877-303-7611 and by identifying the conference ID number 4765978 or by identifying "Independent Bank Group Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call". The conference materials will also be available by accessing the Investor Relations page of our website, www.ibtx.com . A recording of the conference call and the conference materials will be available from January 29, 2019 through February 5, 2019 on our website.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates in four market regions located in the Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, and Houston, Texas and the Denver and Front Range areas of Colorado.

CONTACTS:

Analysts/Investors:

Michelle Hickox

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(972) 562-9004

mhickox@ibtx.com

Mark Haynie

Executive Vice President and General Counsel

(972) 562-9004

mhaynie@ibtx.com



Media:

Peggy Smolen

Senior Vice President Marketing & Communications

(972) 562-9004

psmolen@ibtx.com



