CHEETAH MOBILE INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Cheetah Mobile Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Cheetah Mobile Inc. ("Cheetah" or the "Company") (NYSE: CMCM) American Depositary Receipts ("ADR's") between April 26, 2017 and November 27, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").



The filed complaint filed in this class action alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Cheetah Mobile's apps had undisclosed imbedded features which tracked when users downloaded new apps;



Cheetah Mobile used this data to inappropriately claim credit for having caused the downloads;



the foregoing features, when discovered, would foreseeably subject Cheetah Mobile's apps to removal from the Google Play store;



accordingly, Cheetah Mobile's revenues during the relevant period were in part the product of improper conduct and thus unsustainable; and



as a result, Cheetah Mobile's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 26, 2018, BuzzFeed News reported that certain Cheetah apps were exploiting user permissions as part of an ad fraud scheme. Specifically, the article claimed that certain Cheetah apps "tracked when users downloaded new apps and used this data to inappropriately claim credit for having caused the download."

On this news, Cheetah's share price fell $3.32 per share or nearly 37% over the next two trading days to close at $5.48 per share on November 27, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

