NOVA LIFESTYLE, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Nova Lifestyle, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Nova Lifestyle, Inc. ("Nova" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NVFY) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Nova between December 3, 2015 and December 20, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").



The filed Complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Nova Lifestyle overstated its purported "strategic alliance" with Shanxi Wanqing to operate as lead designer and manufacturer for all furnishings in Shanxi Wanqing's planned $460 million senior care center in China;



Nova Lifestyle inflated its reported sales in 2016 and 2017 with Shanxi Wanqing and Merlino Lewis LLP; and



as a result, Nova Lifestyle's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On December 21, 2018, a report by Andri Capital indicated improper sales at Nova, alleging the company had "booked sales of over $50 million in recent years to two companies that either have been dissolved or do not exist" and that "other supposedly large customers of [Nova LifeStyle] do not seem to recognize doing business with Nova LifeStyle (possibly for over $60 million since 2011)."

Following this news, Nova's stock price fell over 40% on December 21, 2018.

