SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

Globe Newswire  
January 08, 2019 5:00pm   Comments
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. ((TSX, NYSE:NG) will release its fourth quarter financial results after market close on January 23, 2019. The conference call and webcast to discuss these results will take place January 24, 2019 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET). The webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.

                            Webcast: 
North American callers:
International callers:  
Conference ID: 		www.novagold.com/investors/events/
1-855-475-2134
1-661-378-9964
8967117

The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD's website for one year. For a transcript of the call please email info@novagold.com.

NOVAGOLD Contact:

Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications

Allison Pettit
Manager, Investor Relations

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227

