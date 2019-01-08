Mitek to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York on January 15, 2019

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitek (NASDAQ:MITK, www.miteksystems.com )), a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions, today announced it will present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference taking place January 15-16, 2019 in New York City.



Mitek's CEO Max Carnecchia, and CFO, Jeff Davison, are scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 15 at 12:00 pm Eastern Time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website at https://investors.miteksystems.com .

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with Mitek management, please contact your Needham representative or the MKR Group, Mitek's investor relations firm, at mitk@mkr-group.com .

