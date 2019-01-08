Dan Duffy to Transition from CEO Role at Prevent Child Abuse America to Start Government Affairs Consulting Firm

Chicago, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prevent Child Abuse America and its board of directors announced today that Dan Duffy will transition out of the CEO role to start a government affairs consulting firm focused on strengthening American families.

"Dan has brought great dedication and energy to PCA America during his three years as CEO. His efforts have strengthened our organization, and we are well positioned to continue our important work of preventing the abuse and neglect of our nation's children," said Board Chair Andrea Robertson. Duffy, a former Illinois State Senator, will continue to act as CEO during the transition phase while the board conducts a search for a new CEO.

"It has been an honor to be the president and CEO of Prevent Child Abuse America. I am very proud of what our team has accomplished, and I look forward to continuing our work together on behalf of our nation's children," said Duffy.

About Prevent Child Abuse America

Founded in 1972, Prevent Child Abuse America is a national organization with chapters in all 50 states and nearly 600 Healthy Families America home visitation sites. PCA America promotes services that improve child well-being and develop programs that help to prevent all types of abuse and neglect. Ninety-four cents of every dollar spent goes directly into our programs and services. Prevent Child Abuse America is highly recognized as one of the top charities for children in the nation by Consumer Reports and has received top ratings from charity oversight organizations, including: Charity Navigator, GreatNonprofits and GuideStar. Visit www.preventchildabuse.org to learn more.

