Katz Group Real Estate Announces Senior Leadership Change

In keeping with this change of focus, Glen Scott's role as President of KGRE has concluded, effective December 31, 2018. Jürgen Schreiber, Senior Managing Director and CEO, Katz Group will oversee KGRE moving forward, with support from Brad Gilewich, Managing Director and COO, Katz Group and Bob Nicholson, Vice Chair and CEO, Oilers Entertainment Group. KGRE's existing senior management group consisting of Alim Kassam, SVP Finance; Hilary Lumme, SVP Property Management; and Fabio Guarducci, SVP Development and Construction, will continue their responsibility for day-to-day operations and management.

"Katz Group thanks Glen for his valuable contribution over the past four years and wishes him well in his future endeavours," said Jürgen Schreiber, Senior Managing Director and CEO, Katz Group. "Glen was instrumental in bringing the ICE District vision to reality and laid a solid foundation for its future success. We are excited to have reached this point in ICE District's development and look forward to bringing the project to life."

ICE District Properties, a joint venture between KGRE and Edmonton-based ONE Properties, will continue to complete the development of Phase 1 of ICE District. Remaining projects in Phase 1 include the JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District and Legends Private Residences, full build-out of Stantec Tower, ICE District Plaza and Block BG development.

About ICE District

ICE District will be the largest mixed-use sports and entertainment district in Canada and is already projecting an energy and feeling unlike anything Edmonton has seen before. ICE District delivers a new era of entertainment with epic concerts, heart-stopping NHL and WHL hockey, world-class gaming and will soon feature boutique shopping, trendy dining and more. A humming public plaza with year-round programming will host events from festivals to public skating. All of this, just steps from sophisticated residences and premium office space. Rogers Place was developed by Oilers Entertainment Group and the City of Edmonton. ICE District Properties, a mixed-use development surrounding Rogers Place and Ford Hall, is being developed through a joint venture between Katz Group and ONE Properties (formerly WAM Development Group).

