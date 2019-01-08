Lawsuit for Investors in NASDAQ: GSKY shares against GreenSky, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in NASDAQ: GSKY shares against GreenSky, Inc.



Investors in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that the Registration Statement issued in connection with the Company's May 24, 2018 initial public offering was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that the Company's transaction fee rates did not reasonably account for higher interest rates, that the solar panel merchants paid a higher average transaction fee rate than the elective healthcare merchants, that, as a result, the Company's expansion into elective healthcare would materially impact the average transaction fee rate, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements in the Registration Statement regarding GreenSky's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading.



