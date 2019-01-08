Antitrust partner joins Norton Rose Fulbright in Washington, DC

Washington, DC, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that antitrust lawyer Amanda L. Wait has joined the global law firm as a partner in its Washington, DC office. Amanda comes to Norton Rose Fulbright from Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, where she led its competition and consumer protection practice.



A former Federal Trade Commission (FTC) lawyer, Amanda focuses her practice on guiding clients through the antitrust review of global mergers and acquisitions. She combines her in-depth knowledge of agency practice with a business-focused approach to getting deals done. Amanda also works closely with non-party witnesses in FTC and DOJ antitrust investigations and litigation.



Daryl Lansdale, Norton Rose Fulbright's US Managing Partner, said:



"Our clients will greatly benefit from Amanda's experience with complex investigations and the antitrust component of global transactions. She is viewed as a rising star in this practice who will complement our antitrust and competition group in the US and globally.



Robin Adelstein, Norton Rose Fulbright's US Head of Antitrust and Competition, commented:



"Amanda skillfully advises large companies on the myriad issues that arise in advance of and during government investigations of mergers and acquisitions. Her experience working for the FTC and the relationships she has built with the agencies will benefit our clients greatly. Amanda is a terrific addition to our growing antitrust practice, and we are excited to have her join the team.



Amanda, who has been recognized by Who's Who Legal and Benchmark Litigation, said:



"With its global reach and impressive client roster, Norton Rose Fulbright offers a perfect fit for my practice. I am eager to work with my new colleagues in helping clients through complex antitrust and investigations issues."



She is active in the community and co-founded The Grapevine, the first networking platform for Washington, DC-area professional women working in the competition and consumer protection space.



Amanda, who is licensed to practice in the District of Columbia and Virginia, earned her JD at the William & Mary Law School and her BA at the University of Cincinnati.

