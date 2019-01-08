Dime Community Bancshares to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings and Host Conference Call on January 24, 2019

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) (the "Company") today announced that the Company expects to release its earnings for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, January 24, 2019. The Company will conduct a conference call at 5:30 p.m. (ET) on the same date, during which President and Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth J. Mahon, will discuss the Company's fourth quarter and fiscal year financial performance. There will be a question and answer period after the CEO remarks. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast (listen only), and archived for a period of one year, at https://services.choruscall.com/links/dcom190124.html .



Conference Call Details:

Dial-in for Live Call:

Domestic: 1-888-317-6016 International: 1-412-317-6016

Upon dialing in, request to be joined into Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. call with the conference operator.

Dial-in for Replay:

Domestic: 1-877-344-7529 International: 1-412-317-0088 Availability: January 24 (6:30 p.m.) through January 31 (11:59 p.m.) Access Code: 10127443

The Company had $6.29 billion in consolidated assets as of September 30, 2018. The bank was founded in 1864, is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, and currently has twenty-nine branches located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Nassau County and Suffolk County, New York. More information on the Company and the bank can be found on Dime's website at www.dime.com.

Contact: Avinash Reddy

Senior Vice President – Corporate Development and Treasurer

718-782-6200 extension 5909