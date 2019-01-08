Joseph Nappi Promoted to Senior Managing Director and Shareholder of Phoenix

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Management Services is pleased to announce the promotion of Joseph Nappi to Senior Managing Director and Shareholder of the firm.



Mr. Nappi, a mainstay in the firm's Boston, MA office for fourteen years, is a seasoned professional with over 20 years of successful accomplishments within the restructuring industry. During his career, he has been involved in a wide variety of assignments across numerous industries and business environments for a diverse group of Phoenix clients. He routinely serves in interim management roles, including Chief Restructuring Officer (CRO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and provides financial and operational leadership for middle market companies that are facing operational and financial challenges. In addition, Mr. Nappi has led many M&A, refinancing, and recapitalization assignments as well as pre-transaction engagements relating to due diligence, quality of earnings, and business assessments for companies in a wide variety of business circumstances, industries, and transaction types.

"Joe has established himself as a dynamic professional within the Boston business community by serving in a wide variety of roles and assignments ranging from interim management, investment banking, and transaction advisory" stated Jim Fleet, Shareholder of Phoenix. "His elevation to a Shareholder of the firm is recognition of his many contributions to the firm and provides the beacon for the firm's continued growth within the Boston office and nationwide" continued Fleet.

Prior to joining Phoenix, Mr. Nappi was a portfolio manager at FleetBoston Financial, focusing on middle market companies and managing a loan portfolio in excess of $500 million. He is a cum laude graduate from Babson College with a B.S. in Financial Investments, a Certified Turnaround Professional ("CTP") with the Turnaround Management Association and holds his Series 79 license registration with FINRA. In addition, Mr. Nappi is an active member in a number of local and national professional and charitable organizations, including President-elect of the Northeast Chapter of the Turnaround Management Association.

About Phoenix:

For 30 years, Phoenix has provided smarter, operationally focused solutions for middle market companies in transition. Phoenix Management Services® provides turnaround, crisis and interim management, specialized advisory for both distressed and growth-oriented companies. Phoenix Transaction Advisory Services® provides quality of earnings, quality of operations, Quality of Enterprise®, management/organizational reviews, business integration, sell-side business preparation and other transaction related support. Phoenix Capital Resources® provides seamless investment banking solutions including M&A advisory, complex restructurings and capital placements. Phoenix Capital Resources is a U.S. registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Proven. Results®.

If you would like to learn more about Phoenix, please visit http://www.phoenixmanagement.com/ or http://www.phoenixcapitalresources.com/

Contact:

James Fleet

(617) 600-3600

jfleet@phoenixmanagement.com