Lakeshore Recycling Systems Acquires Commercial Waste, Recycling Routes From Molenhouse Enterprises to Broaden Service Coverage in Chicago's Western Suburbs

CHICAGO, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS), the Midwest's leading independent recycling and waste diversion services provider, today announced the acquisition of commercial waste and recycling routes from Molenhouse Enterprises, Inc., a long-standing suburban Chicago waste hauler. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Effective immediately, LRS will service all Molenhouse commercial waste and recycling routes





Effective immediately, Molenhouse will continue operations as Molenhouse Enterprises, Inc., delivering roll-off dumpster and demolition services; while commercial waste and recycling routes in DuPage and Kane counties will be serviced by LRS, including the City of Wheaton, Village of Glen Ellyn and the City of Naperville.

Molenhouse is a family-owned and operated waste, recycling and building demolition hauler serving Chicagoland since 1979. Commercial services will be delivered and billed through LRS, and invoices for Molenhouse commercial customers will now be billed under Lakeshore Recycling Systems.

"LRS is a clear and established leader in the waste and recycling industry and we are excited to work alongside their team," said Molenhouse President Jim Molenhouse. "Our commercial customers can expect minimal change during the transition, continued service level excellence and a relentless focus on environmental care and sustainability within the communities we serve."

The LRS-Molenhouse partnership adds 10 commercial routes and strengthens LRS' residential waste and recycling presence in the City of Wheaton, Village of Lisle, City of Geneva, Village of Elburn, City of St. Charles and the City of West Chicago.

"This is a logical and strategic acquisition for LRS that expands our commercial service area and strengthens our relationship with current west suburban municipalities," said Lakeshore Recycling Systems CEO Alan T. Handley. "We are pleased to join forces with the Molenhouse team to provide our customers with innovative, sustainable, environmentally-sound solutions that exceed their waste and recycling needs."

About Lakeshore Recycling Systems

Lakeshore Recycling Systems is the largest privately held waste services company in Illinois and Wisconsin. For over 20 years, LRS has specialized in recycling and waste diversion programs, affordable roll-off container services, portable restroom rentals, mulch distribution, street sweeping, on-site storage and comprehensive waste removal for businesses and residential homeowners in Chicago, northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Delivering services through 13 regional hubs, LRS owns and operates 15 Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs), a fleet of fuel-efficient natural gas-powered trucks, and thrives on the passion of more than 870 dedicated full-time employees.

LRS holds numerous industry honors and accolades, including: the 2018 Illinois Sustainability Award; the Chicago Public Schools' coveted Best Partnership Award; and ranks #35 on the latest Waste360 Top 100 Waste and Recycling Companies in North America. Controlling over 2.5 million tons-per-year, LRS does not own a landfill, diverts more waste from landfills than any other provider, and is focused on delivering safe, innovative, sustainability-focused services through a scalable business model. To learn more, visit www.LRSrecycles.com .

