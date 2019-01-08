RSM Brings Outsourced Marketing Department Service To KC With Acquisition of Unravel

Kansas City, Kan., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSM Marketing Services has acquired Unravel, a Kansas City-based data driven digital marketing firm with five employees. The acquisition will enable RSM to more rapidly expand its popular Outsourced Marketing Department (OMD) subscription service to better support businesses in the Kansas City area and across the nation.

"Kansas City is a great expansion market for RSM. Its central location, relatively low costs and deep pool of experienced marketing talent make it perfect for us to support our rapidly growing OMD subscribers across the country," said Bruce Rowley, RSM Managing Partner. "Plus, we're looking forward to working with the many amazing businesses in Kansas City looking to reduce their marketing department expenses and improve their marketing activities to grow their businesses."

The firm will continue to operate Unravel as a division offering specific digital marketing services such as website design, SEO and content marketing. RSM expects to hire five new KC staff in 2019 to support additional marketing services provided to local and national Outsourced Marketing Department subscribers.

"RSM is a perfect complement to what Unravel already offers here in KC," said Unravel Founder Scott Schaper, who will now serve as President of RSM in Kansas City. "We'll be able to provide a much wider range of individual services to our existing clients right away, but the real attraction is the outsourced marketing department service which is a game-changer in the industry!"

The RSM Outsourced Marketing Department subscription enables a business to access a team of dozens of marketing experts and technologies all led by a Marketing Director. The subscription rate is determined by the client based on their budget or the expected scope of work and is often less than the cost of a single marketing FTE.

"Clients can set their subscription rate, based on what their business has budgeted or on the scope of work they want to accomplish over the span of 6 to 12 months," said Mike Snyder, Managing Partner at RSM. "If their needs change we can adapt to that by working with the client to shift priorities or adjust their subscription rate for a month or more. The work is all done by our employees, so we don't have to pass along marked up freelance costs or inflexible vendor timelines."

RSM will also immediately expand its Hydraulic Studio video production business to Kansas City and operate its 360kc.com city directory from the Kansas City office.

About RSM Marketing Services

RSM Marketing Services started in 2010, when co-founders Bruce Rowley and Mike Snyder saw that many companies were overwhelmed by the rapid expansion of marketing tactics required to compete and succeed. RSM developed the Outsourced Marketing Department to enable companies to lower the cost of getting a full range of marketing specialists by charging a flat monthly fee that is often about the cost of a single FTE.

RSM employs marketing specialists across every service that clients need, including video production, photography, web design, online marketing, public relations, media planning and buying, copywriting, design, social media, blogging, aerial drone video and more.

RSM has twice been named to the Inc 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America and has been a Google Partner since 2011. RSM employs more than 40 marketing professionals in offices in Wichita, KS and Kansas City, KS supporting a wide range of subscriber businesses across the United States.

###

Bruce Rowley RSM Marketing Services 316.708.8918 browley@rsmconnect.com