Itronics Inc. to Discuss the Three Breakthrough Technologies for Zero Waste Materials Recovery in the Upcoming March Interview on the 'Stock Day' Podcast per request

Discussions include:

Itronics reported that gold valued at $22 billion contained in E-waste was thrown away in 2016, in a press release dated January 4, 2018. The report said that the amount of gold thrown away in 2016 was equal to 15 percent of mine production. Also noted was that about $1 billion of silver is thrown away in the E-waste every year.

Itronics teams with Disability Resources, New2U Computers to provide employment to individuals with disabilities and provide recovered circuit boards to Itronics to be refined and retrieve all metals from the world's largest waste stream.

Itronics has proven over the last 25 plus years that toxic waste streams can be recycled to zero waste using proprietary materials recovery technology and brought back into the community as saleable goods. These proven Zero Waste Materials Recovery Technologies are Photographic Liquid Toxic Waste, E-Waste (Discarded Printed Circuit Boards) and Reprocessing Mine Tailings with Cyanide Contamination. Dr. Whitney and Itronics research team has further identified additional toxic waste streams that can be recycled to Zero Waste, using proprietary materials recovery technologies. These Breakthrough Technologies will be further developed at the Reno Plant or at the Wabuska Plant in the future by the company.

Also, to be discussed is Itronics' acquisition of its second plant facility located in Wabuska, Nevada just outside of the US Parkway Development and Yerington. This plant has 60,000 square feet on 48 acres with rail car service.

Dr. John Whitney and Itronics have won numerous Cleantech awards. Please see the following link for a list of some of the awards: http://www.itronics.com/cleantech_awards.shtml

About Itronics:

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Itronics Inc. is a "Creative Green Technology" Company which produces GOLD'n GRO specialty liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver-bearing glass. The Company's goal is to achieve profitable green technology driven organic growth in specialty GOLD'n GRO fertilizers, silver, zinc, and minerals. The Company's technologies maximize the recovery and uses of metals and minerals and by doing this maximize sustainability.

Through its subsidiary, Itronics Metallurgical, Inc., Itronics is the only company with a fully permitted "Beneficial Use Photochemical, Silver, and Water Recycling" plant in the United States that converts 100 percent of the spent photoliquids into GOLD'n GRO liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver bearing glass. This is internationally recognized award winning "Zero Waste" Technology. The Company is developing a portfolio of environmentally beneficial "Zero waste" processing and mining technologies. Itronics has received numerous domestic and international awards that recognize its ability to successfully use chemical science and engineering to create and implement new environmentally green recycling and fertilizer technologies.

The Company's environmentally friendly award winning GOLD'n GRO liquid fertilizers, which are extensively used in agriculture, can be used for lawns and houseplants, and are available at the Company's " e-store " on Amazon.com. Due to expanded retail customer interest, GOLD'n GRO fertilizer may now be purchased in Reno, Nevada at the "Buy Nevada First Gift Shop" at 4001 S. Virginia St.

About Disability Resources, Inc.

Disability Resources, Inc. is a Washoe County, Nevada based non-profit organization committed to helping children and adults with disabilities achieve their highest potential through the development of individualized goals and supports to live independently in the community. Individuals supported have been diagnosed with a severe, chronic disability that is attributable to mental or physical impairments. During the past 25 years, Disability Resources, Inc. has grown into the largest intermittent provider in the area.



New2U Computers is a subsidiary of Disability Resources, Inc. and serves a diverse population through free and discounted refurbished computers. Electronics equipment is donated by local businesses and individuals in the community. Equipment that cannot be refurbished is processed and properly recycled in accordance with the R2:2013 standards. New2U Computers provides an on-the-job paid training program for individuals with disabilities through their Job Development Training Program. The program also serves as a funding source for the organization.



