CGS to Lead Session on Propelling Organizational/Employee Productivity with Augmented Reality at ATD TechKnowledge 2019

NEW YORK and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced it will be presenting a session titled "Propel Productivity with Augmented Reality in Learning: Why It Works" at ATD TechKnowledge 2019, taking place February 6-8, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Doug Stephen, SVP, Enterprise Learning , CGS, will lead the session.



Title: Propel Productivity with Augmented Reality in Learning: Why It Works

Date/Time: Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 11:30 a.m.

Location: Palm Beach County Convention Center

Event summary: The ATD TechKnowledge conference gets professionals up to speed on what's hot in learning tech, and provides the hands-on experience needed to effectively incorporate the latest methods into their learning programs.

The session will cover how to:

Develop a plan for incorporating AR solutions into a L&D strategy

Demonstrate where AR can enhance an existing learning program

Outline how tech-based collaboration and troubleshooting tools can enhance learning initiatives.

For additional information about the conference, click here .

About CGS

For 35 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients' complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @LearningCGS and on Facebook .

Media contact:

Susan Sweeney, CGS

newsroom@cgsinc.com