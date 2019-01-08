Envistacom Selected to Modernize Phoenix Satellite Terminal for the U.S. Army

ATLANTA, GA, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envistacom today announced that the company has been selected by the U.S. Army Program Executive Office Command Control Communications-Tactical (PEO C3T) , and been awarded a Prototype Project Subagreement through an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) with Consortium Management Group (CMG) on behalf of Consortium for Command, Control and Communications in Cyberspace (C5) to develop the upgraded Phoenix satellite system prototypes, in an effort to modernize the U.S. Army tactical satellite communications platform.

The Phoenix satellite terminal provides Expeditionary Signal Battalions (ESBs) with high-capacity tactical satellite communication to enable inter- and intra-theater range extension for networked battle command and control information, including logistical, operational, intelligence and administrative data.

"Deployed U.S. Army warfighters need modernized systems that are resilient and reliable to support global missions," said Alan Carson, senior vice president, Envistacom. "We are honored for the opportunity to collaborate with the Army on this project, and I am confident that Envistacom is the right partner to deliver the next generation Phoenix system with resiliency and mobility to enhance mission flexibility and improve readiness."

Envistacom will develop system upgrades and enhancements resulting in a more agile system that is relocatable and maneuverable, reducing size, weight, and power, enabling faster deployment, greater protection from detection, and a reduced dependency on dedicated vehicle transport. Envistacom will expedite a typical five-year development cycle into just 18 months, including a rigorous testing and certification phase in close collaboration with U.S. Army Project Manager Tactical Network (PM TN) Phoenix program office. In addition, Envistacom's cybersecurity team will integrate new and effective concepts toward solutions in awareness, resiliency, and threat-based defense for the Phoenix terminals using a balanced security posture that combines classic cyber defense approaches with a new emphasis on leveraging cyber threat intelligence to respond and adapt quickly to cyber-attacks.

Cybersecurity threats to satellite communications are a relatively new phenomenon yet have quickly come to the forefront of concern for the sustainability of satellite systems due to the vulnerabilities that such threats may exploit and negatively impact. These mission-critical vulnerabilities include launch systems, communications, telemetry, tracking and command, and mission completion. They and other aspects of satellite communications depend heavily on secure and resilient cyber capabilities for all stages of the satellite's lifespan. "In support of the Phoenix program, Envistacom's cybersecurity team will collaborate with our government sponsors and industry partners to adopt effective new concepts and apply solutions in awareness, resiliency, and threat-based defense to all Phoenix terminals," says Dr Ebonese Olfus, VP of Cyber Strategy and Emerging Technologies for Envistacom.

About Envistacom, LLC

Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., Envistacom provides counterterrorism, cyber and communications solutions to the U.S. DoD and coalition partners in the aerospace, defense, and intelligence communities. Customers rely on Envistacom for rapid-response, secure technology solutions and subject-matter expertise to support mission critical operations.

With an elite team of former military leaders and domain experts located in 11 countries, and multiple IDIQ contract vehicles worth $55B+, Envistacom is a trusted partner in protecting military, civilians and critical infrastructure around the world. DWOSB.

For more information on solutions or contract vehicles, please visit www.envistacom.com, and follow @Envistacom on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube .

About CMG

The mission of Consortium Management Group, Inc. on behalf of Consortium for Command, Control, and Communications in Cyberspace (C5) is to speed development of technologies to improve U.S. Government capabilities required to sustain U.S. military supremacy in weapon systems information technologies.

For more information on CMG and its uniquely rapid, cost-effective and collaborative acquisition vehicle for companies, nonprofits and academic organizations seeking to do business with the Federal Government, contact Mary Reinecke at mary@cmgcorp.org, 202-466-4211.

Blair Riley - Media Contact Porter Novelli for Envistacom 404-995-4518 blair.riley@porternovelli.com Dexter Campbell - Phoenix Contract Contact Envistacom 470-255-2507 DCampbell@envistacom.com