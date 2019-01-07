NETGEAR Advances the Smart Home Experience With New Technologies Introduced at CES 2019

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR ), the leading provider of networking devices that power today's smart home and small businesses, has been named a CES® 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree for a range of new products across the company's diverse line up of offerings.



The Orbi Tri-band Wi-Fi Cable Modem System is designed to work, right out of the box, with Xfinity from Comcast XFINITY®, Spectrum, Cox and more.



Meural Canvas smart art frame, and its library of 30,000 curated images from museums, artists, and content partners around the world, aims to bring visual art into everyday life.



The world's first-to-market retail DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem with telephone jacks for telephony over IP.





The honorees include the Meural Generation 3.0 Smart Canvas, NETGEAR's latest addition to the Meural portfolio and the previously announced Orbi Whole Home Wi-Fi System with Built-in Cable Modem .

Meural Generation 3.0

The upcoming availability of the 3rd generation of the Meural Canvas is the first to be produced by NETGEAR, following Meural's acquisition by NETGEAR in August 2018. With NETGEAR now at the helm, the Meural Generation 3.0 Canvas will be available in four different frames and two sizes, the 27-inch flagship and the new smaller 21.5-inch size, heralding a wave of enhancements across hardware, software, and content. Through its signature hardware product, the Meural Canvas smart art frame, and its library of 30,000 curated images from museums, artists, and content partners around the world, Meural aims to bring visual art into everyday life.

Orbi Whole Home Wi-Fi System with Built-in Cable Modem (CBK40)

With the 2-in-1 Orbi Tri-band Wi-Fi Cable Modem System replacing your existing cable modem and router, you will step up to an experience of ultra-fast mesh Wi-Fi coverage for your home. Compatible with all major cable internet service providers, the Orbi Tri-band Wi-Fi Cable Modem System is designed to work, right out of the box, with Xfinity from Comcast XFINITY®, Spectrum, Cox and more. This new modem router will soon pay for itself with the money you save by eliminating equipment leasing fees from your internet provider.

"NETGEAR is thrilled to be recognized again by the Consumer Technology Association for Innovation in design and engineering for our products," said David Henry, senior vice president of Connected Home Products for NETGEAR. "We are looking forward to an exciting 2019 with the introduction of new wireless technologies as well as the addition of completely new categories that showcase the capabilities of a connected world."

In addition to these Innovation Award Honoree recognitions, NETGEAR is also pleased to announce three upcoming product introductions: The Nighthawk 5G Mobile Hotspot, the Nighthawk® Ultra-High Speed Cable Telephony Modem for Xfinity® Voice (CM1150V), and NETGEAR Armor™ cybersecurity on the award winning Orbi Whole-Home Wi-Fi Mesh Systems , available via future firmware update on RBR50 based systems and will include a free 90-day subscription.

Nighthawk® 5G Mobile Hotspot

The Nighthawk® 5G Mobile Hotspot is the world's first standards-based millimeter wave mobile 5G device, available exclusively on the AT&T Mobile 5G Network. The 5G mobile hotspot combines NETGEAR's continued leadership and expertise in mobile hotspot devices and uses the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X50 5G modem, the world's first commercial 5G NR modem featuring millimeter wave.

Nighthawk® Cable Telephony modem for Xfinity® Voice

The CM1150V is the world's first-to-market retail DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem with telephone jacks, and it supports all of today's internet service plans and is designed to support Multi-Gig* high-performance internet plans, now and in the future. The CM1150V includes two telephone ports that automatically prioritizes voice over internet protocol (VoIP), for clear and uninterrupted telephone calls. *Multi-Gig support coming mid Q1.

Armor™ Cybersecurity on Orbi

NETGEAR Armor, powered by Bitdefender, is a multi-layer cyber security service that will be available via software update to existing Orbi customers in coming months. As Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi provides better whole home coverage for today's smart homes, NETGEAR Armor actively detects and protects all devices from cyber threats such as viruses, malware, spyware, ransomware, phishing, and botnets, by blocking any attempts to access websites, URL's or IP addresses that could steal your information or identity. With the Orbi app, you will receive instant notifications when malicious threats are detected and blocked. With NETGEAR Armor's advanced cybersecurity protection, Orbi users will be able to protect their home and family from cyber threats. The service will be free for the first 90-days and includes Bitdefender Total Security software for an unlimited number of personal devices, available for PCs, Macs, and iOS and Android mobile devices.

The CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™, owner and producer of CES, the world's largest and most influential technology event. CTA has been recognizing achievements in product design and engineering since 1976.

NETGEAR's Innovation Award Honorees will be on display in the Innovation Awards Showcase at the upcoming CES 2019. The complete list of CES 2019 Innovation Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/Innovation .

