Anchiano Therapeutics Announces Filing of F-1 Registration Statement for U.S. Initial Public Offering

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (TASE: ANCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies to treat cancer, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the proposed initial public offering in the United States of American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") representing ordinary shares of Anchiano Therapeutics. The number and value of ADSs to be offered have not yet been determined.



The proposed U.S. IPO is expected to commence as market conditions permit and is subject to the SEC's review and declaration of effectiveness of the filing.

This announcement is made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 of the Securities Act of 1933. This announcement does not, and is not intended to, constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in the United States or elsewhere, and it does not, and is not intended to, constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Company Contact:

Frank Haluska, M.D., Ph.D.

President and Chief Executive Officer

info@anchiano.com

Investor Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

617-535-7742

arr@lifesciadvisors.com