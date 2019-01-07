BOK Financial names David Stratton executive vice president

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF), has named David Stratton, executive vice president, Tulsa commercial banking. Stratton manages BOK Financial's corporate banking group and financial institutions for the Tulsa region.



Stratton brings extensive knowledge to BOK Financial having served 15 years with JPMorgan Chase, most recently as the Oklahoma region managing director. Prior to JPMorgan Chase, Stratton worked in corporate finance for Williams.

"David Stratton brings a valuable combination of extensive financial experience and home-town advantage, which is a great fit for our Tulsa market," said Steve Bradshaw, president, and chief executive officer of BOK Financial. "His commitment to finding client-focused solutions and to making Tulsa the best community it can be is in perfect alignment with our values and a great addition to our organization."

A Claremore, Okla., native, he earned his BA in finance from the University of Oklahoma and his MBA from the University of Tulsa. Stratton will serve as the 2019 Chairman of the Tulsa Regional Chamber. In addition to his board service with the Chamber, he serves on the boards for the Foundation for Tulsa Schools and the Tulsa Community College Foundation. He is the past board president of Street School.

BOK Financial Corporation is a $38 billion regional financial services company based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial's holdings include BOKF, NA, BOK Financial Securities, Inc. and The Milestone Group, Inc. BOKF, NA operates TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management, BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. and seven banking divisions: Bank of Albuquerque, Bank of Arizona, Bank of Arkansas, Mobank, Bank of Oklahoma, Bank of Texas and Colorado State Bank and Trust. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides commercial and consumer banking, investment and trust services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com .

