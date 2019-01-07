A Smarter, More Capable Family of Accelerometers from Kionix

Ithaca New York, US, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kionix is pleased to announce the KX13x Series, a new product family of accelerometers designed to meet the needs of a wide range of applications, provide superior performance, and improve the capability to accurately detect events and conditions.

"What sets these sensors apart from others on the market is the versatility they give product designers", says Kionix's CEO Nader Sadrzadeh. "Our motivation for the KX13x Series was a recognition that the spread of smartphone technologies and the growth of IoT applications have resulted in a diverse set of applications that share some aspects in common (a need for motion, orientation or vibration sensing), but specific implementations often present unique needs for processing the signals. This makes it extremely difficult for any general market sensor to perfectly fit usage needs in every case. To address this challenge, we developed a flexible sensor architecture that lets us, along with the customer, tailor products to work best for the task at hand."





Advanced Datapath

"The most distinguishing feature of the KX13x Series is what we're calling an ‘Advanced Datapath' (ADP)," states John Chong, VP of Product and Business Development. "The ADP is a second set of outputs that can be configured to route the raw signal through multiple highly configurable filters and an RMS calculation engine. This allows one to filter out unwanted noise and events and focus on the signal of interest. Applied to motion and vibration sensing, this enables manufacturers to make their products smarter, more aware, and more usable."

Target Markets and Features

Targeting a wide range of applications such as wearables and health & fitness in the Consumer sector, key fobs, in-cabin and chassis applications in the Automotive field, and condition monitoring and predictive maintenance in the Industrial market, the KX13x Series' flexible architecture allows various capabilities and features to be delivered through a lineup of product variants that share a common footprint and register map. This enables Kionix to offer sensors prioritizing different needs, including low cost, low power, high performance, and high capability. Within this family of sensors Kionix offers standard (up to 16g) and high-g (up to 64g) versions, wide bandwidth models (up to 8kHz), high temperature types (up to 125°C), ultra-thin versions (0.6mm) and automotive-grade (AEC-Q100 qualified) models. Also optional is an embedded temperature sensor and an embedded pedometer. In all these product variants the wake-up function has been designed to operate at low power (< 1µA) to allow systems to sleep while the sensor constantly monitors for a motion event and sends an interrupt when action needs to be taken. Additional integrated signal processing engines include Wake-up/Back-to-Sleep, Tilt, Directional Tap/Double-Tap™, and Free fall. Rounding out these capabilities are improved linearity, lower noise, and buffering ability.

Kionix and ROHM will have the KX13x Series of Accelerometers on display at CES. Interested parties can visit or make an appointment by contacting info@kionix.com and referencing CES2019.



CS and MP availability is scheduled for Feb 2019.





About Kionix

Kionix, Inc., a global MEMS inertial sensor manufacturer based in Ithaca, NY, USA, offers high-performance, low-power accelerometers, gyroscopes, and 6-axis combination sensors plus comprehensive software libraries that support a full range of sensor combinations, operating, systems and hardware platforms.

Leading consumer, automotive, health and fitness, and industrial companies worldwide use Kionix sensors and total system solutions to enable motion-based functionality in their products. Kionix is ISO 9001:2008, TS 16949, and TS 14001:2004 certified.

Kionix is a wholly owned subsidiary of ROHM Co., Ltd., a leading semiconductor component manufacturer. ROHM Group Companies include ROHM, Kionix and LAPIS Semiconductor. Combined, they offer a broad range of products and solutions optimized for a variety of applications and markets, from sensors, discretes, and SiC to power management ICs, low-power MCUs, and even intelligent digital power.





Jayme Pontious ROHM Semiconductor jpontious@rohmsemiconductor.com