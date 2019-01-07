SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Immunomedics, Inc. ("Immunomedics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:IMMU) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Immunomedics shares between February 8, 2018 and November 6, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/immu.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that on December 17, 2018, FDAnews.com published an article entitled "FDA Hits Immunomedics for Data Integrity Breach." The article reported, in part, that "[t]he FDA cited Immunomedics for a host of violations—including its handling of a data integrity breach—observed at its Morris Plains, New Jersey, drug substance manufacturing facility between August 6 and 14." The article further stated that the data breach included "manipulated bioburden samples, misrepresentation of an integrity test procedure in the batch record, and backdating of batch records, such as dates of analytical results." Following publication of this article, Immunomedics' stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/immu or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Immunomedics you have until February 25, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

