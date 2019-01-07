Epiq Acquires Garretson Resolution Group

Expanding Mass Tort Solutions and Expertise

ATLANTA, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq , a global leader in the legal services industry, today announced that it has acquired Garretson Resolution Group (GRG), a tech-enabled, expert services provider of mass tort, class action and other high volume legal dispute resolutions services to law firms and other parties.



"GRG is a foundational brand in mass torts, with a long record of expertise and problem-solving," said Bob Hopen, president Epiq class action and corporate restructuring. "The expertise and market leadership in mass tort that GRG brings to Epiq is unmatched and we're thrilled to be able to expand this solution and the bench of expertise offered to our clients."

"When we considered the next chapter for GRG, we wanted to find a company that would invest in our people and the mass tort industry, and we're pleased to find that partner in Epiq," said Matt Garretson, GRG founder. "Their commitment to our clients and our talented employees is incredible and we are excited to become part of Epiq."

"The future of GRG and that of our clients and employees has never looked brighter," said Jeff Elliott, GRG president and chief executive officer. "We look forward to fully leveraging the scale and capacity of Epiq to deliver great things."

The companies will continue to operate with both the Epiq and GRG brands in place for a brief time while integrating operations in early 2019.

Advisors for the transaction for Epiq included Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP and Alvarez & Marsal.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com .



About GRG

Garretson Resolution Group a tech-enabled, expert services provider of mass tort, class action and other high volume legal dispute resolutions services to law firms and other parties. Learn more at www.garretsongroup.com .

