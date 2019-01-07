CES 2019: HumanEyes Technologies Raises the Bar with Google VR180 Compatibility and an Integration Path for Oculus Go with the Vuze XR Dual-Mode Camera

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at CES 2019, HumanEyes Technologies , bringing Virtual Reality mainstream with its pioneering lineup of Vuze VR cameras ; creating shareable immersive experiences announced an across-the-board update to all software platforms adding features for the all-new, breakthrough Vuze XR Dual-Mode Camera. HumanEyes will be at the Pepcom Digital Experience! press event this evening from 7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. at the Mirage Hotel and will be demonstrating the Vuze XR and Vuze extended family of VR Cameras, underwater cases, along with interactive VR games and VR interactive experiences, including the "Make your own VR Movie" green screen set at the company's booth located at the LVCC South Hall 1, Booth 21411.



The Vuze XR sports a unique and versatile new design, giving consumers, content creators, prosumers and VR industry professionals the freedom to capture and share engaging content and memorable moments in stereoscopic 3D VR180 or 2D 360° — all in one compact unit. The Vuze XR delivers 5.7K 30fps video capture, 18MP still photos, video stabilization, in-camera stitching, and more. The updates encompass the camera's firmware, its Android and iOS mobile apps, and the Vuze Studio 3.2 desktop software suite.

"The new Vuze XR has drawn strong interest and support from press, consumers and professionals alike due to its versatility in shooting styles, outstanding image quality and highly affordable price," said Shahar Bin-Nun, CEO of HumanEyes. "We are pleased to head into 2019 with significant updates to all our software platforms, including DLNA integration for a seamless experience when paired with the Oculus Go headset."

Vuze Studio 3.2 Desktop:

The Vuze XR comes with robust, all-in-one desktop editing software for both Macs and PCs, supporting a host of editing and stitching functions for VR180 and 360° content. The studio sports a new user interface, streamlined user activation features, improved stabilization, and an array of post-capture editing tools.

Vuze XR Firmware Updates:

Firmware support for:

4K 30fps live broadcasting

4K/60fps for 3D 180 and 2D 360 – stitched with Vuze Studio 3.2

Increase to 1,000 number of files per folder stored in-camera

Enhanced exposure compensation and auto white balance

DLNA for a smooth, seamless content experience with Oculus GO headsets

Vuze Mobile Apps:

New Android and iOS version features



Live broadcasting at 4K 30fps in VR180 and 360°

4K 60fps video capture

The latest apps also feature stabilization control, artistic filters, stickers, text editing, viewpoint adjustments, Little Planet like effects and more

Pricing and Availability:

The Vuze XR MSRP is $439 and is available today at leading retailers including Amazon, B&H, Adromama, and online at https://vuze.camera/ . For more information about Vuze, please visit the website .

About HumanEyes Technologies:

Founded in 2000, HumanEyes Technologies is an 18-year veteran and pioneer in 3D and animated content creation and holds more than 70 patents covering relevant technologies and processes across the photography, video, imaging and VR industries. Recognizing the growth potential in VR, HumanEyes has focused its longstanding experience in the space to provide end-to-end VR video solutions that make the creation of virtual and augmented reality content easy and accessible to everyone from professionals to consumers. As the vibrant VR and AR market segments develop, HumanEyes is helping define the innovation standards that will drive mass appeal with breakthrough hardware and software developments found in its Vuze, Vuze +, and Vuze XR Virtual Reality cameras. HumanEyes' multi-patented computer vision technologies inside the world's first affordable VR cameras are driving the bustling ecosystem of creation, production and publishing of unprecedented immersive VR experiences. HumanEyes is headquartered in Israel with offices in the U.S. For more information on HumanEyes, go to http://www.humaneyes.com . For more information on the Vuze XR Camera, please visit VuzeXR.com