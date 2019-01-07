ChemioCare Strengthens Executive Management Team

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChemioCare USA Inc. ("ChemioCare" or the "Company"), a Platform Company based on proprietary transdermal delivery today announced the appointment of Jamie Oliver, Pharm.D PhD. to the Company as Chief Medical Officer and Chris Chipman, CPA, as its Chief Financial Officer.



"Our company has made substantial progress. We now have multiple proprietary transdermal patches in development focusing on new indications of generic medicines that will address significant unmet medical needs. It is time to strengthen our management team and I am pleased to have been able to attract Jamie and Chris to our rapidly growing company," said Pedro Lichtinger, ChemioCare Chairman and CEO.

Dr. Oliver is a distinguished clinical development executive with more than 24 years experience in both the public and private sectors of the biotechnology/pharmaceutical industry and contract research organizations. He will leverage his strategic, scientific, and industry experience to guide product development including the launch of two Phase 3 clinical studies late 2019.

Prior to joining ChemioCare, Dr. Oliver was the Chief Scientific Officer at Accelovance, Inc. an oncology contract research organization. He has also served as Chief Executive Officer at Phage Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and prior to that was a Principal at Trinity Drug Partners, LLC. Dr. Oliver has amassed significant clinical research experience in both preclinical and clinical experimentation in academia and the pharmaceutical industry. Dr. Oliver has strong therapeutic experience in the areas of oncology, hematology, vaccines, infectious diseases, immunopharmacology, renal disease, and transplantation. Dr. Oliver has significant FDA experience with both the Drug and Biologic divisions having prepared more than 50 INDs and participated in seven successful NDA submissions for U.S./Global pharmaceutical companies.

Chris Chipman has more than 24 years experience as an accountant primarily working with publicly traded companies across industries. He successfully negotiated and facilitated the $420 million sale of Capital Gold Corporation to AuRico Gold representing a 67% premium over its market price to its shareholders. He will lead the preparation of ChemioCare's S-1 filing to become a publicly traded company in 2019.

Mr. Chipman has been a managing member of Chipman & Chipman, LLC, since November 2000, a consulting firm that assists public companies with the preparation of periodic reports required to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and compliance with Section 404 of the Sarbanes Oxley Act. Mr. Chipman was Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of Capital Gold Corporation from 2006 to June 2011. Capital Gold Corporation was a publicly-held gold production and exploration company, until its acquisition by AuRico Gold, Inc. (formerly, Gammon Gold). During his tenure, Capital Gold Corporation's market capitalization increased from $40 million to $420 million. He has provided accounting services for a variety of clients including pharmaceutical, agriculture and construction industries.

About ChemioCare

A biotech company focused on improving the profiles of generic medicines through its proprietary transdermal delivery technology. The platform technology uniquely combines high flux and sustained release into a matrix drug in adhesive patch. ChemioCare has 3 patches in development for cancer and cancer supportive care, its lead two programs are expected to enter phase 3 pivotal studies late 2019. Each product leverages the 505(b)2 regulatory path and is establishing improved efficacy and reduced or eliminated side effects from originator products.

To learn more, visit www.chemio.care

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of the business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. In some cases, you may identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "plan," "intend," "potential," "continue," "believe," "expect," "predict," "anticipate" and "estimate," the negative of these words or other comparable words. These statements are only predictions. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are qualified by their terms and/or important factors, many of which are outside the company's control, involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from the statements made. The forward-looking statements are based on the company's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account information currently available to the company. Neither the company, nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of these statements. Information in this press release will be updated only to the extent required under applicable laws. If a change occurs, business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially for from those expressed in the aforementioned forward-looking statements.

Contact Investor Relations: