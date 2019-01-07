Universal Electronics and DSP Group Demonstrate Hands-Free, Low Power, Voice-Activated Remote Control

ENSCHEDE, The Netherlands and SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG), a leading global provider of wireless chipset solutions for converged communications, along with Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ:UEIC), a worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home, will demonstrate a low power, voice-activated, hands-free remote control concept at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2019) in Las Vegas, Nevada (January 8-11, 2019) in the UEI booth 42325 in Sands Expo.

The architecture of this new remote control concept centers around UEI's UE878 multiprotocol RF SoC and DSP Group's DBMD8 chipset with HDClear™ voice enhancement processing algorithms. The D8 offers a unique, low power, high performance DSP platform supporting wake word recognition and audio pre-processing algorithms including noise reduction and beam-forming, speeding design-to-deployment of voice-activated devices including remote controls. The UE878 multiprotocol RF SoC with native voice integration supports power and cost optimized designs for voice enabled remote control products.

UEI is a pioneer in voice remote controls, with the largest footprint in the Pay-TV space worldwide. The company has been working on voice-related technologies for many years and has helped to deploy over 60 million voice-enabled remote controls to entertainment industry customers across North America, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, Universal Electronics was recognized by The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) with a Technology & Engineering Achievement Emmy® for its work relating to voice navigation technologies for discovering and interacting with TV content. Voice control is becoming one of the main pillars of UEI's broad portfolio of control and sensing technologies ranging from push-to-talk, raise-to-talk, and now a hands-free remote control platform.

"Consumers are migrating toward the voice user interface for every imaginable application," said Menno Koopmans, Managing Director, EMEA at Universal Electronics, BV. After seeing a great uptake on push-to-talk voice control, the next evolution in handheld remote controls involves creating a low-power, hands-free option. "The remote control is a logical device to integrate hands-free voice recognition, as it is always available at arm's length and a reasonable distance from TV speakers. With the help of DSP Group, we are working to optimize our solution to provide an ideal balance between voice accuracy and battery life."

"As the world's leading remote-control manufacturer, UEI partners with top TV OEMs and prominent set-top box vendors to re-define user experience with a focus on innovation and forward-thinking," said Ofer Elyakim, CEO, DSP Group. "We are delighted to play a role in UEI's hands-free, low-power, wake-on-voice remote control, which will demonstrate that high accuracy and low power consumption can go hand in hand and provide and introduce a richer interaction in the living room."

