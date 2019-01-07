LSI Industries Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

CINCINNATI, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) today announced that the Company will host a conference call to discuss second quarter fiscal 2019 financial results on January 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. EST. The Company will issue a press release reporting earnings prior to market open that same day.



James (Jim) A. Clark, President and Chief Executive Officer, and James (Jim) E. Galeese, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the quarter's financial results, which will contain forward looking statements and other material information.

Access to the live Webcast will be available via the Investor Relations page of the Company's website:

http://www.lsi-industries.com

A replay of the Webcast will be posted to the Investor Relations page of the Company's website shortly after the completion of the conference call, where it will be archived for three months.

About the Company

LSI Industries Inc. is a U.S.-based designer, manufacturer and marketer of lighting, graphics and technology solutions for both indoor and outdoor applications. The Company is a leader in the primary markets it serves including petroleum, automotive, quick serve restaurants, grocery, banking, retail, renovation, parking and warehousing. Products are marketed throughout North America by a network of independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through national accounts. LSI partners with its customers to provide a full range of design support, engineering, installation and project management services. Headquartered in Blue Ash, Ohio, LSI currently employs over 1,200 employees and operates eight facilities throughout the U.S. The Company's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol LYTS. Additional information can be found on the Investor Relations page at www.lsi-industries.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, visit http://www.lsi-industries.com/fls as well as our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q which contain risk factors.

For further information, contact Jim Galeese, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at (513) 793-3200.

Additional note: Today's news release, along with past releases from LSI Industries, are available on the Company's internet site at www.lsi-industries.com

