STMicroelectronics to Spotlight Advanced Technology and Solutions for Next-Generation Applications at CES 2019

Hospitality Suite hosting more than 60 exhibits to emphasize solutions for Industrial and Automotive Applications, Personal Electronics, and Computing and Communications Infrastructure

ST technology enables customer applications that set the bar for performance, reliability, energy efficiency, safety, and convenience

Several exhibits highlight Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology that runs Neural Networks on STM32 microcontrollers

Geneva, Switzerland, January 7, 2019 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, is bringing an extraordinary Technology Showcase to the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Jan 8th to 10th. ST's invitation-only Hospitality Suite for key customers and partners will unveil a wide range of product and technology use cases to enable the most useful and valuable next-generation Mobility, Industrial, Personal Electronics, and Infrastructure applications.

A highlight of the Showcase is ST's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Developers Lab, which will present opportunities to see how ST is making Neural Networks run simple, fast, and optimized on its industry-leading STM32 microcontrollers (MCUs).

Other exhibits will focus on Industrial applications. ST will emphasize a range of solutions for Motor Control, Industrial Sensors, MCUs (also used for motor control) and SIL safety-enabled products and meeting and anticipating the requirements for security and communications across industrial, automotive, and personal and Internet-of-Things applications. With an extensive portfolio and leadership in MCUs, sensors, power, and communications and secure semiconductor technologies, ST will offer examples of how customers can keep their products running, communicating, and operating safely and reliably.

ST is also bringing to its CES Hospitality Suite exhibits that emphasize the Company's 30+ years' experience in innovation and reliability in automotive electronics. ST's Smart Driving products and solutions are making driving safer, greener, and more connected through the application of many technologies that together support a wide range of automotive applications, including ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), In-Vehicle Entertainment, Telematics & Networking, Electric Vehicles, Electro-mobility and Body & Convenience. Highlighting ST's innovations in Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN) processing technologies, the Showcase in ST's Hospitality Suite will emphasize how ST is enabling automotive suppliers and car makers to usher in the new era of car electrification, advanced driving systems, and car connectivity and security.

In personal electronics, ST is contributing to the creation of the next-generation of devices by delivering products with the features that focus on meeting key challenges. Use cases for personal electronics will showcase motion and environmental sensors, microphones, MEMS micro-mirrors, and Time-of-Flight solutions and optical sensors that improve performance, increase efficiency, and enhance the user experience. Secure MCUs and eSIM (embedded Subscriber Identity Module) solutions will show how best to protect data and devices, while power and energy-management products present how ST optimizes its offering to suit battery-powered devices and solutions.

ST's Hospitality Suite at CES is open by invitation only. Customers, media, analysts, and investors should contact their ST representative to schedule an appointment.

STM32 is a registered and/or unregistered trademark of STMicroelectronics International NV or its affiliates in the EU and/or elsewhere. In particular, STM32 is registered in the US Patent and Trademark Office.

