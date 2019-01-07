Monaker Contracts with Nine Additional Travel Partners to Offer Instantly-Bookable Vacation Rentals; Company's B2B Travel Distribution Network Expands to 24 Contracted Distributors Worldwide

WESTON, FL, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI), a technology leader in the travel and vacation rental markets, has entered into contracts with nine more travel distributors to integrate and offer Monaker's instantly-bookable vacation rentals through their established distribution channels. The addition of nine new travel partners expands the company's B2B travel distribution network to twenty-four contracted distribution partners.

"Since the launch of our Monaker next-gen booking engine (MBE) and API in July 2018, we have made great progress expanding our travel distribution partners, with more and more going live and beginning to transact on our system," commented Monaker CEO, Bill Kerby. "These twenty-four distributor partners represent hundreds of downstream travel companies, website, agencies and agents that generate significant hotel lodging reservations annually. When integrations are completed, Monaker will be distributing vacation rental homes internationally to travel groups that operate multiple platforms servicing 12 markets worldwide that currently book in excess of 400,000 passengers per month."

Monaker's integrated travel distributors and their downstream partners, with their established travel booking platforms (aggregators, consolidators, online travel agencies and travel agents), can select from a growing global vacation rental inventory comprised of homes, villas, chalets, apartments, condos, resort residences, and even castles. Monaker expects to report an increased available vacation rental inventory in the very near-term as it continues to add new contracted properties.

"Monaker ‘s proprietary booking engine provides a much-needed and highly desirable transactional component allowing travel companies to expand their product offerings to include vacation rental homes. Once integrated, it empowers travel companies, travel platforms and agents to instantly book commissionable vacation rentals within their existing reservation systems. Because the bookings are instantly confirmed via Monaker's system, rather than waiting hours or even days for property owners to respond and confirm, a vacation rental can now be booked along with air, car and other travel reservations as a complete package. We see this as a significant evolutionary shift within the travel industry," Mr. Kerby added.

Of the twenty-four contracted partners, five have already gone live with the next-gen MBE, and 19 more are working to complete their integrations.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group, Inc., is a technology-driven travel company focused on delivering innovation to the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market. The Monaker Booking Engine (MBE) provides access to more than one million instantly bookable vacation rental homes, villas, chalets, apartments, condos, resort residences, and castles. MBE offers travel distributors and agencies an industry first: a customizable, instant-booking platform for alternative lodging. For more about Monaker Group, visit www.monakergroup.com .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release includes ''forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinions, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including ''will,'' ''may,'' ''expects,'' ''projects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''plans,'' ''believes,'' ''estimate,'' ''should,'' and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Monaker believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the "Risk Factors" and other cautionary statements included in Monaker's annual, quarterly and special reports, proxy statements and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended February 28, 2018 and the company's subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which have been filed with the SEC and are available at www.sec.gov . Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the company.

Company Contact: Monaker Group, Inc. Richard Marshall Director of Corporate Development Tel: (954) 888-9779 Email: rmarshall@monakergroup.com Institutional, Media & Research Contact: CMA Investor Relations Ronald Both or Grant Stude Tel (949) 432-7557 Email: MKGI@cma.team