Chi-Med to Present at the 37th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

LONDON, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hutchison China MediTech Limited ("Chi-Med") (NASDAQ:HCM) today announces that Christian Hogg, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 37th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at 9:30am PST in San Francisco, CA.



The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at www.chi-med.com in the Shareholder Information section under "Events, Circulars & Forms." Investors interested in listening to the live webcast should log on before the start time to download any software required. A replay of the event will be available shortly thereafter, for 90 days.

About Chi-Med

Chi-Med (NASDAQ:HCM) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company which researches, develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its Innovation Platform, Hutchison MediPharma, has about 400 scientists and staff focusing on discovering, developing and commercializing targeted therapeutics in oncology and autoimmune diseases. It has a portfolio of eight cancer drug candidates currently in clinical studies around the world. Chi-Med's Commercial Platform manufactures, markets, and distributes prescription drugs and consumer health products, covering an extensive network of hospitals across China.

Dual-listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Chi-Med is headquartered in Hong Kong and majority owned by the multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1). For more information, please visit: www.chi-med.com .

