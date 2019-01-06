CoinAgenda Showcase and Grand Scientific Musical Theatre at CES® Combines Celebrity Live Performances, Mixed Reality DJ & Dancing, Holographic Video DIsplays, IoT Blockchain-as-Service, Biometric Digital Security, Crypto Smart ATM, and more
Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHO: Media and investor showcase with Scott Page (Pink Floyd, Supertramp, Toto) and friends celebrity live concert and four-hour cocktail party at iconic celebrity mansion (shuttle service to/from Mandalay Bay).
WHAT: Exclusive CoinAgenda Media Showcase and Grand Scientific Musical Theatre. The event will feature food, drinks, and live music from celebrity performers including:
- Scott Page, Saxophonist, Pink Floyd, Supertramp, and Toto
- Stephen Perkins, Drummer, Jane's Addiction, Nine Inch Nails
- Norwood Fisher, Bassist, Fishbone
- Kenny Olson, Guitarist, Hendrix Experience, Kid Rock
- Kenny Lee Lewis, Guitarist, Steve Miller Band
- Michelle Beebs, Vocalist, Beebs and Her Money Makers
- Food, drinks and demos begin at 8 pm. Concert takes place at 9:15 pm.
Blockchain companies exhibiting include: Alaris (blockchain game development), Aspire (digital asset creation blockchain platform), Blocksafe (IoT blockchain-as-a-service) Crowdforce (decentralized microbusiness platform), Jewelz (blockchain gaming studio), Keyband.io (biometric digital security), Sportscastr/FanChain (live-video sportscasting with crypto rewards), StopSIMCrime (non-profit organization to stop SIM-related crime), and VaultLogic (multi-crypto Smart ATM).
Audio/visual technology companies demoing include: Aurra (3D hologram wall), Bioharmonic Technologies (vibrational sound therapy beds), Red Pill VR (world's first mixed reality EDM DJ experience), Superba AR (augmented reality), THX, Vexfi/UltraVR (hologram video screens), and THINK:EXP.
After CES, Think:EXP will take the Grand Scientific Musical Theatre on tour with dates scheduled throughout the U.S. and Eurasia. For more information about the performance, please visit http://thinkexp.co/.
WHERE: The event takes place at a famous 12,000 square foot, one-acre, celebrity estate ten minutes from Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas' famed "Billionaires Row.". Shuttles will escort media from Mandalay Bay (Shark Reef bus pickup area) to the event from 7:30-9:30 pm and returning from party from 9:30 pm until 12:30 am. If you plan to drive or use a ridesharing service, please email contact@coinagenda.com for the address.
WHEN: Sunday, January 6 from 8pm-midnight.
RSVP: Attendance is limited to media and approved investors. For information, please visit https://showcase.coinagenda.com/.
MEDIA CONTACT: contact@coinagenda.com
