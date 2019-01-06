CoinAgenda Showcase and Grand Scientific Musical Theatre at CES® Combines Celebrity Live Performances, Mixed Reality DJ & Dancing, Holographic Video DIsplays, IoT Blockchain-as-Service, Biometric Digital Security, Crypto Smart ATM, and more

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHO: Media and investor showcase with Scott Page (Pink Floyd, Supertramp, Toto) and friends celebrity live concert and four-hour cocktail party at iconic celebrity mansion (shuttle service to/from Mandalay Bay).



WHAT: Exclusive CoinAgenda Media Showcase and Grand Scientific Musical Theatre. The event will feature food, drinks, and live music from celebrity performers including:

Scott Page, Saxophonist, Pink Floyd, Supertramp, and Toto

Saxophonist, Pink Floyd, Supertramp, and Toto Stephen Perkins, Drummer, Jane's Addiction, Nine Inch Nails

Drummer, Jane's Addiction, Nine Inch Nails Norwood Fisher, Bassist, Fishbone

Bassist, Fishbone Kenny Olson, Guitarist, Hendrix Experience, Kid Rock

Guitarist, Hendrix Experience, Kid Rock Kenny Lee Lewis, Guitarist, Steve Miller Band

Guitarist, Steve Miller Band Michelle Beebs, Vocalist, Beebs and Her Money Makers

Vocalist, Beebs and Her Money Makers Food, drinks and demos begin at 8 pm. Concert takes place at 9:15 pm.



Blockchain companies exhibiting include: Alaris (blockchain game development), Aspire (digital asset creation blockchain platform), Blocksafe (IoT blockchain-as-a-service) Crowdforce (decentralized microbusiness platform), Jewelz (blockchain gaming studio), Keyband.io (biometric digital security), Sportscastr/FanChain (live-video sportscasting with crypto rewards), StopSIMCrime (non-profit organization to stop SIM-related crime), and VaultLogic (multi-crypto Smart ATM).

Audio/visual technology companies demoing include: Aurra (3D hologram wall), Bioharmonic Technologies (vibrational sound therapy beds), Red Pill VR (world's first mixed reality EDM DJ experience), Superba AR (augmented reality), THX, Vexfi/UltraVR (hologram video screens), and THINK:EXP.

After CES, Think:EXP will take the Grand Scientific Musical Theatre on tour with dates scheduled throughout the U.S. and Eurasia. For more information about the performance, please visit http://thinkexp.co/.



WHERE: The event takes place at a famous 12,000 square foot, one-acre, celebrity estate ten minutes from Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas' famed "Billionaires Row.". Shuttles will escort media from Mandalay Bay (Shark Reef bus pickup area) to the event from 7:30-9:30 pm and returning from party from 9:30 pm until 12:30 am. If you plan to drive or use a ridesharing service, please email contact@coinagenda.com for the address.



WHEN: Sunday, January 6 from 8pm-midnight.



RSVP: Attendance is limited to media and approved investors. For information, please visit https://showcase.coinagenda.com/.



MEDIA CONTACT: contact@coinagenda.com



