SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of DXC Technology Company – DXC

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DXC Technology Company ("DXC Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: DXC).



The investigation concerns whether DXC Technology and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 24, 2018, it was reported that Karan Puri, who headed the Company's Americas sales force was fired due to a sharp double digit decline in the region's revenue. The article also suggested that an internal Company source had indicated that DXC Technology had been struggling to efficiently serve the demand from its customers.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell 16%, to a low of $69.51 per share on October 24, 2018.

Then on November 6, 2018, the Company reported its second quarter 2019 financial results, and that the Company would reduce its FY19 revenue outlook by $800 million.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell 13%, to close at $63.21 per share on November 7, 2018.

