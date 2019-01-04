Monthly Distribution Declaration for Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) (each, a "Fund," and collectively, the "Funds") today announced that their Boards of Directors declared their monthly distributions for January, February and March 2019.



Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Month Record Date Ex Date Payable Date Amount per Share January 2019 January 16, 2019 January 15, 2019 January 24, 2019 $0.0817 February 2019 February 13, 2019 February 12, 2019 February 21, 2019 $0.0817 March 2019 March 13, 2019 March 12, 2019 March 21, 2019 $0.0817

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Month Record Date Ex Date Payable Date Amount per Share January 2019 January 16, 2019 January 15, 2019 January 24, 2019 $0.1990 February 2019 February 13, 2019 February 12, 2019 February 21, 2019 $0.1990 March 2019 March 13, 2019 March 12, 2019 March 21, 2019 $0.1990

Shares purchased on or after the ex-distribution date will not receive the distribution discussed above. Please contact your financial advisor with any questions. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital. Any portion of a Fund's distributions that is a return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The tax status of distributions will be determined at the end of the taxable year.

Brookfield Public Securities LLC (the "Firm") is an SEC-registered investment adviser and represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management, Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt. With approximately $18 billion of assets under management as of November 30, 2018, the Firm manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for institutional and individual clients, including financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and high net worth investors. The Firm is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management, Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $330 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2018. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. are managed by Brookfield Public Securities LLC. The Funds use their website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding the Funds are routinely posted on and accessible at www.brookfield.com .