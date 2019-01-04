Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA), a leading off-the-shelf, allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company developing novel treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune and viral diseases, today announced that Isaac Ciechanover, M.D., the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. The conference will be held at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, California.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Investors and Media section of the Atara website. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 14 days following the live presentation.

About Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (@Atarabio) is a leading off-the-shelf, allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company developing novel treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune and viral diseases. Atara's most advanced T-cell immunotherapy, tab-cel® (tabelecleucel), is in Phase 3 development for patients with Epstein-Barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder (EBV+ PTLD), as well as other EBV-associated hematological malignancies and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC). Atara is also developing T-cell immunotherapies targeting EBV antigens believed to be important for the potential treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS). Atara's pipeline also includes next-generation chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) immunotherapies for patients with hematological malignancies and solid tumors, autoimmune and infectious diseases. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

