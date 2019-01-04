New Year, New Memories

Silver City, NM, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The start of a new year offers the chance to refocus and to make positive changes. This year, the Town of Silver City challenges travelers to think outside the box and choose a destination that invigorates and rejuvenates, while creating lasting memories. Silver City, New Mexico—a vibrant destination for art lovers and outdoor enthusiasts—offers a chance to celebrate the New Year with a fresh outlook.





"As we begin 2019, many are making resolutions to be more present, to focus on what's important in their lives, and to make positive changes," said Alex Brown, Town of Silver City Manager. "In conjunction with those resolutions, vacations are known for helping us to reset our focus and get away from the stressors of daily life. However, vacations can come with their own stressors of time and money, so we suggest a trip to Silver City, where visitors don't have to spend months planning and budgeting. With a variety of activities and attractions, Silver City is an affordable and inspiring option to start the New Year on a positive note."

Silver City is known for its outdoor recreation and provides the perfect chance to unplug and explore the world around you. The gateway to wilderness, Silver City is set amongst the 3.3 million acre Gila National Forest—a great location for hiking, picnicking, and camping. Extend the exploration with a walk through history at the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument, which features cliff dwellings of the Mogollon dating back to the 1280s.

While in town, find inspiration from talented artists. A hub for artists and art lovers, Silver City is a vibrant town of creators. With over 30 art galleries in the historic downtown district, a wide range of art pieces from local artists will invigorate creative minds.

The charming small town is welcoming and allows visitors to feel right at home during their stay. For those looking for added adventure, consider traveling to Silver City during one of the many iconic annual events. From Chocolate Fantasia in February to the Silver City Blues Festival in May, as well as the Fiber Arts Festival and Clay Festival in July and the Gila Monster Gran Fondo in October, events capture the essence of Silver City and give visitors a glimpse into the daily life of the active, vibrant and creative community.

"By visiting us, you can make 2019 the year of new memories and enlightening experiences," added Brown. "There's something for every member of the family, and a visit is sure to leave you refreshed and refocused."

For more information on all there is to see and do in Silver City, or to find out more information, go to http://www.visitsilvercity.org.

Joanie Griffin Silver City 505-261-4444 jgriffin@griffinassoc.com